Get Deals on Calista Hair Stylers, 60% Off Lilly Pulitzer, Extra Discounts on Madewell Sale Items & More

- Amazon: Buy 1 pair of The Drop Avery Heels, get one free. Just add 2 to your cart and the discount will apply at checkout.
- Lilly Pulitzer: Save 60% on 600+ Lilly Pulitzer styles that are almost never on sale.
- Wayfair: Shop 5 days of major deals from Wayfair.
- Gymshark: Score 50% off Gymshark shorts and shirts.
- T3: Save 75% on T3 hair dryers, flat irons, curling irons, and more.
- Nordstrom Rack: Take an EXTRA 75% off clearance boots, sweaters, and coats from Nordstrom Rack.
- Swimsuits For All: Get 50% off all deals from the Swimsuits For All Birthday Sale.
- Madewell: Use the code FORYOU to get an EXTRA 30% off Madewell sale styles.
This Weekend's Best Beauty Deals
Calista AirGlide Pro Cool Breeze Styler
Use this to curl, wave, or straighten your hair. The cool part about this (pun intended) is that there are tiny air vents that release cool air, effortlessly setting and locking your style in place as you do your hair. No more waiting around to finish getting ready! Choose from 4 colors.
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Get up to 50% off Beachwaver hair tools and styling products.
Bluemercury: Save 50% on Kosas, La Mer, Mario Badescu, Clinique and more from Bluemercury.
Dermstore: Get a $606 worth of serums for just $150: SkinMedica, Murad, PCA Skin, Paula's Choice, Grande Cosmetics, and more.
First Aid Beauty: Buy 1 First Aid Beauty Jumbo Face Cleanser, get one free.
Herbivore Botanicals: Use the code BODYCARE to get 30% off Herbivore Botanicals body care products. My pick: Herbivore COCO ROSE Exfoliating Body Scrub.
IT Cosmetics: Snag IT Cosmetics products for 25% off + get an EXTRA 15% off.
KVD Beauty: Save 30% during the KVD Festival Beauty Flash Sale.
NYX Cosmetics: Celebrate the brand's birthday with 25% off everything from NYX Cosmetics.
Sephora: Rouge shoppers can get 20% off Sephora orders with the code YAYSAVE at checkout. All Beauty Insiders can get 30% off Sephora Collection products with that same code.
Tan-Luxe: Save up to 70% on instant and gradual tanning products from Tan-Luxe.
Urban Decay: Get 25% off Urban Decay Cosmetics. My pick: Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray, which sells once every 11 seconds.
Verb: Save 20% on jumbo-sized Verb shampoos and conditioners.
Walmart: Shop major deals on premium beauty from Dyson, Laneige, Bio Ionic, and more top brands at Walmart.
This Weekend's Best Fashion Deals
Lilly Pulitzer Surprise Sale
Lilly Pulitzer almost NEVER has sales. These 60% off deals will last all weekend long, unless your favorite style sell out.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Get up to 70% off so many trending styles from Abercrombie.
Amazon: Buy 1 pair of The Drop Avery Heels, get one free. Just add 2 to your cart and the discount will apply at checkout.
ASOS: Don't miss these 60% off ASOS deals.
Banana Republic Factory: Save 40% on Banana Republic fashions.
Bare Necessities: Use the promo code FF2024 to get 30% off bras, panties, pajamas, swimwear and more from Bare Necessities.
Barefoot Dreams: Shop major discounts on cozy styles from Barefoot Dreams.
Boohoo: Take 40% off almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on Coach bags, shoes, and accessories.
Cosabella: Hurry up and shop 60% off deals from the Cosabella Season Sale.
Cozy Earth: Save 25% on comfy loungewear and more from Cozy Earth.
Free People: Save up to 70% on top-selling Free People styles.
Gap: Get an EXTRA 50% off sale styles and 40% off everything else.
Gymshark: Score 50% off Gymshark shorts and shirts.
HerRoom: Save up to 60% on thousands of bras, panties, sleepwear, and more from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Nab an EXTRA 25% off J.Crew sale styles.
J.Crew Factory: Get an EXTRA 60% off J.Crew clearance styles. Plus, 40% off everything else.
Kate Spade: Shop 40% off markdowns from Kate Spade.
Kate Spade Outlet: Save 70% on Kate Spade bags, accessories, and more.
Lilly Pulitzer: Save 60% on 600+ Lilly Pulitzer styles that are almost never on sale.
lululemon: lululemon does not have a sale, but they added new styles at amazing prices in their We Made Too Much section yesterday.
Madewell: Use the code FORYOU to get an EXTRA 30% off Madewell sale styles.
Marshalls: Shop major deals on spring fashion from Marshalls.
Mejuri: Score 15% off all diamond jewelry from Mejuri.
Michael Kors: Get 75% off Michael Kors last chance styles.
Nike: Save 50% on Nike sneakers, activewear, and more.
Nordstrom Rack: Take an EXTRA 75% off clearance boots, sweaters, and coats from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Take up to 70% off Old Navy clearance styles.
Swimsuits For All: Get 50% off all deals from the Swimsuits For All Birthday Sale.
TJ Maxx: Upgrade your spring wardrobe with these major discounts from TJ Maxx.
VICI: Use the code APR20 to get 20% off your VICI purchase.
Windsor: Score up to 70% off spring fashions from Windsor.
This Weekend's Best Travel Deals
Samsonite: Get up to 54% off Samsonite luggage.
This Weekend's Best Home Deals
Nuetsa Surge Protector Power Strip
Safeguard against voltage spikes, surges, and lightning strikes, and more with a surge protecting power strip. This is just what you need to ensure your devices remain safe and functional. With multiple outlets and USB ports, it's perfect for home offices, entertainment centers, and workstation setups. It has 26,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
More Home Deals
Amerisleep: Take 30% off adjustable bed bundles from Amerisleep.
Avocado Mattress: Save 15% on certified organic mattresses from Avocado Mattress.
Casper: Save 25% during the Casper Spring Sale.
Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on Cocoon by Sealy mattresses.
Cuisinart: Get $80 off Cuisinart bestsellers.
DreamCloud: Score 50% off Dreamcloud mattresses.
Hurom: Get $100 off Hurom slow juicers.
Leesa: Score 20% off Leesa mattresses and get 2 free pillows.
Nectar Sleep: Get 40% off Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nuzzie: Take 25% off on my favorite weighted blankets from Nuzzie.
Omaha Steaks: Don't miss these 50% off deals from Omaha Steaks.
Purple: Get $400 off a Purple mattress.
Sur La Table: Score 65% off deals during the Sur La Table Warehouse Sale.
Wayfair: Shop 5 days of major deals from Wayfair.
Yankee Candle: Get 3 mini Yankee Candles for just $12.
What are the best deals right now?
How can I find the best deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
If you want some culinary inspiration, Nancy Silverton says this $18 kitchen item saved her life.