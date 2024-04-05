Suki Waterhouse Shares First Photo of Her and Robert Pattinson's Baby

Suki Waterhouse, who recently gave birth to her and fiancé Robert Pattinson's first baby, posted a photo with their newborn on April 4, writing, "Welcome to the world angel."

By Jess Cohen Apr 05, 2024 3:52 AMTags
Watch: Suki Waterhouse Gives Birth to First Baby with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse is introducing her new band member.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star, who recently welcomed her first child with fiancé Robert Pattinson, shared a photo of their newborn baby on Instagram April 4.

Alongside the picture of Suki cradling their bundle of joy, wearing an adorable onesie with hearts on it, she wrote, "welcome to the world angel."

The pair has yet to publicly share the name or sex of their newborn.

Suki's sweet snap, in which the baby's face is strategically covered by her mom's hand for privacy, quickly received a flood of comments from fans and friends, including Gracie Abrams who wrote, "I love you."

Meanwhile, Nina Dobrev commented "congratulations" alongside a series of heart emojis and Maggie Q echoed, "CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!"

And Paris Hilton, who shares two kids with husband Carter Reum, also wrote to Suki and Rob, "So happy for you both!"

The first photo of the "Melrose Meltdown" singer and the Twilight alum's baby comes over one week after they were spotted pushing a stroller while out for a walk in Los Angeles March 25.

photos
Twilight Cast Reunites at Epic Cons Chicago

Suki, 32, first confirmed that she and Rob, 37, were expecting when she debuted her baby bump at the Corona Capital Music Festival in November.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she told the crowd, "I'm not sure if it's working."

And although the couple—who recently got engaged—has remained private about their romance over the years, they have shared rare insight into their relationship.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text," she told The Sunday Times in February 2023, "and I think he feels the same about me."

Keep reading to revisit Suki and Rob's road to parenthood...

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Romance Rumors

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson first sparked relationship speculation in July 2018, when they were photographed on a PDA-filled date night in London.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

In Dec. 2022, the private pair made their relationship red carpet official at Dior's fashion show in Egypt...

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Look of Love

...where they couldn't help but show off their love.

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Met Gala Moment

The Daisy Jones actress and the Twilight alum turned the 2023 Met Gala into a date night on the first Monday in May.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Camera Ready

The couple attended GO Campaign's 17th annual GO Gala at Citizen News in Hollywood on Oct. 21.

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Movie Night

About two weeks after Suki confirmed her pregnancy, she and Rob went to the Poor Things premiere in New York. And they weren't the only stars there as Taylor Swift was also at the event.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Strike a Pose

In February 2023, Suki shared rare insight into her relationship with Rob. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Supporting Each Other

"Rob definitely isn't getting advice from me about acting," Suki shared with The Sunday Times, "but of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa."

Instagram

Baby Joy

The singer introduced the couple's baby on Instagram April 4, writing, "welcome to the world angel."

