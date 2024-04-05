Suki Waterhouse Shares First Photo of Her and Robert Pattinson's Baby

Watch : Suki Waterhouse Gives Birth to First Baby with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse is introducing her new band member.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star, who recently welcomed her first child with fiancé Robert Pattinson, shared a photo of their newborn baby on Instagram April 4.

Alongside the picture of Suki cradling their bundle of joy, wearing an adorable onesie with hearts on it, she wrote, "welcome to the world angel."

The pair has yet to publicly share the name or sex of their newborn.

Suki's sweet snap, in which the baby's face is strategically covered by her mom's hand for privacy, quickly received a flood of comments from fans and friends, including Gracie Abrams who wrote, "I love you."

Meanwhile, Nina Dobrev commented "congratulations" alongside a series of heart emojis and Maggie Q echoed, "CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!"

And Paris Hilton, who shares two kids with husband Carter Reum, also wrote to Suki and Rob, "So happy for you both!"

The first photo of the "Melrose Meltdown" singer and the Twilight alum's baby comes over one week after they were spotted pushing a stroller while out for a walk in Los Angeles March 25.