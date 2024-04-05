Kristin Cavallari Claps Back on Claim She’s Paying Mark Estes to Date Her

Kristin Cavallari shared exactly why she's not affected by speculation that her romance with Montana Boyz member Mark Estes—who is 13 years her junior—is a publicity stunt.

Watch: Kristin Cavallari Talks Age Gap with New Boyfriend

Kristin Cavallari isn't bothered by all the criticism of her relationship with Mark Estes

In fact, the Laguna Beach alum shared exactly how she's able to block out the noise regarding their romance, explaining in an April 4 Instagram Story that she simply reminds herself that "everyone's opinion on it actually has nothing to do with me."

But that's not to say Kristin hasn't seen the negativity directed at the couple—who have a 13-year age gap—since they went public with their relationship back in February. The 37-year-old even listed some of the mean comments she's heard over the last couple months. 

"It's for PR!" Kristin quoted. "I'm paying him! He's using me! He's gonna leave you!"

In response to the many theories, she concluded, "Seeing everyone get so worked up makes me laugh."

As for Mark, the Montana Boyz member previously shared a similar sentiment on all the hate. 

photos
Looking Back at Kristin Cavallari's Star-Studded Dating History

"She makes me happy, I make her happy," Mark recently told E! News. "That's what's important, so I'm not too worried about the critics, honestly."

And while social media trolls don't take up space in Kristin's thoughts, there is something that has crossed the reality star's mind as her romance with Mark heats up: whether or not she would want to start a family with the 24-year-old someday.

Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

"The one thing that I'm not actively thinking about it, but it's definitely in the back of my mind, is he wants to have a kid," Kristin said on the April 2 episode of her podcast Let's Be Honest. "I'm mulling it over." 

After joking that a baby with Mark would be so beautiful that she "might have to do it," Kristin—who shares children Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, with ex Jay Cutler—turned more serious, adding, "If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid."

Keep reading for more cute moments between Kristin and Mark that prove they're the real deal. 

Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

Hard Launch

Kristin Cavallari debuted her romance with Mark Estes in February 2024, captioning this photo of the couple, "He makes me happy."

Instagram/Mark Estes

Sweet Smooches

"Photo dump of my girl and I," Mark wrote on Instagram March 2024.

Instagram/Mark Estes

PDA Alert

Among the snaps included a picture of the pair sharing a rooftop kiss.

Instagram/Mark Estes

Hanging Out

The Hills alum got cozy with her man.

Instagram/Mark Estes

Late Nights

Mark wrapped his arms around the Kristin during a night out on the town.

Instagram/Mark Estes

Bar Babes

The pair hit up a local watering hole.

Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

Home Is Where the Heart Is

Kristin captioned this cozy-looking shot in March 2024: "Him."

Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

Kiss Me

Mark pulled the Uncommon James founder close for a kiss.

