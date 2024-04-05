Kristin Cavallari Claps Back on Claim She’s Paying Mark Estes to Date Her

Kristin Cavallari isn't bothered by all the criticism of her relationship with Mark Estes.
In fact, the Laguna Beach alum shared exactly how she's able to block out the noise regarding their romance, explaining in an April 4 Instagram Story that she simply reminds herself that "everyone's opinion on it actually has nothing to do with me."
But that's not to say Kristin hasn't seen the negativity directed at the couple—who have a 13-year age gap—since they went public with their relationship back in February. The 37-year-old even listed some of the mean comments she's heard over the last couple months.
"It's for PR!" Kristin quoted. "I'm paying him! He's using me! He's gonna leave you!"
In response to the many theories, she concluded, "Seeing everyone get so worked up makes me laugh."
As for Mark, the Montana Boyz member previously shared a similar sentiment on all the hate.
"She makes me happy, I make her happy," Mark recently told E! News. "That's what's important, so I'm not too worried about the critics, honestly."
And while social media trolls don't take up space in Kristin's thoughts, there is something that has crossed the reality star's mind as her romance with Mark heats up: whether or not she would want to start a family with the 24-year-old someday.
"The one thing that I'm not actively thinking about it, but it's definitely in the back of my mind, is he wants to have a kid," Kristin said on the April 2 episode of her podcast Let's Be Honest. "I'm mulling it over."
After joking that a baby with Mark would be so beautiful that she "might have to do it," Kristin—who shares children Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, with ex Jay Cutler—turned more serious, adding, "If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid."
Keep reading for more cute moments between Kristin and Mark that prove they're the real deal.