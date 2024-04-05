Kristin Cavallari Claps Back on Claim She’s Paying Mark Estes to Date Her

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Talks Age Gap with New Boyfriend

Kristin Cavallari isn't bothered by all the criticism of her relationship with Mark Estes.

In fact, the Laguna Beach alum shared exactly how she's able to block out the noise regarding their romance, explaining in an April 4 Instagram Story that she simply reminds herself that "everyone's opinion on it actually has nothing to do with me."

But that's not to say Kristin hasn't seen the negativity directed at the couple—who have a 13-year age gap—since they went public with their relationship back in February. The 37-year-old even listed some of the mean comments she's heard over the last couple months.

"It's for PR!" Kristin quoted. "I'm paying him! He's using me! He's gonna leave you!"

In response to the many theories, she concluded, "Seeing everyone get so worked up makes me laugh."

As for Mark, the Montana Boyz member previously shared a similar sentiment on all the hate.