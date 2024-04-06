Is Nicole Richie Ready for Baby No. 3 With Joel Madden? She Says...

Watch : Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's Two Teenagers Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Could Nicole Richie be saying hello to another baby?

The Simple Life alum—who shares kids Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14, with husband Joel Madden—has recently found herself surrounded by a family baby boom.

"There's so many new babies coming," Nicole exclusively told E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi at the April 2 premiere of Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead. "Should I have another one?"

While House of Harlow founder quickly shot down the idea, she's not ruling it out completely.

"Today, I do not," the 42-year-old clarified of her desire to have baby No. 3. "But ask me next week. I might feel left out, you never know."

After all, Nicole and Joel have been embracing multiple new additions to their extended family, including nephew Cardinal, the second baby for Joel's brother Benji Madden and wife Cameron Diaz. As Nicole put it, he's "the absolute cutest."

And she'll soon be an aunt once again, as sister Sofia Richie is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge. Nicole gushed, "I'm so excited I can't even stand it."