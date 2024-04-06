Exclusive

Is Nicole Richie Ready for Baby No. 3 With Joel Madden? She Says...

Nicole Richie exclusively told E! News whether or not she and husband Joel Madden are ready to give a new sibling to children Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14.

By Sabba Rahbar Apr 06, 2024 2:00 PMTags
FamilyNicole RichieInterviewsJoel MaddenCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's Two Teenagers Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Could Nicole Richie be saying hello to another baby?

The Simple Life alum—who shares kids Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14, with husband Joel Madden—has recently found herself surrounded by a family baby boom.

"There's so many new babies coming," Nicole exclusively told E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi at the April 2 premiere of Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead. "Should I have another one?"

While House of Harlow founder quickly shot down the idea, she's not ruling it out completely.

"Today, I do not," the 42-year-old clarified of her desire to have baby No. 3. "But ask me next week. I might feel left out, you never know."

After all, Nicole and Joel have been embracing multiple new additions to their extended family, including nephew Cardinal, the second baby for Joel's brother Benji Madden and wife Cameron Diaz. As Nicole put it, he's "the absolute cutest."

And she'll soon be an aunt once again, as sister Sofia Richie is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge. Nicole gushed, "I'm so excited I can't even stand it."

photos
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden's Double Date With Nicole Richie & Joel Madden

And while she isn't sure if a baby is in her future just yet, she did have kids in mind when she took on the remake of the '90s family film Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead, which hits theaters April 12.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Nickelodeon Host Marc Summers Says He Walked Off Quiet on Set

2

Missing Actor Cole Brings Plenty Found Dead in Woods at 27

3

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Son Christian Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault

However, Nicole was a tad bit nervous to be taking on such an iconic film.

"I am a die hard fan of the original," she said. "I can recite the whole movie with my eyes closed. So, we had to really think about it and remember that it is a reimagination of this film."

For more of Nicole and Joel's cutest moments together, keep reading.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Good Date Night

The 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party was the ideal occasion to dress to the nines.

Instagram

Tennis Pros

The couple that plays together, stays together. Couples bonding is the perfect secret to a long lasting relationship.

Instagram

Nothing But Support

Nicole showed a little of her shy side while hiding behind her man during a simple date night. 

Instagram

Pretty in Purple

Joel posted this throwback photo on his Instagram, showcasing the couple in all of their early 00's glory. 

Instagram

Sun Day Fun Day

Nicole and Joel basked in the sun during a beach day.

Instagram

Rock the Vote

The parents of 2 showed off their "I Voted" stickers after performing their civic duty.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Republic Records

Feeling Catty

Nicole and Joel took a moment for a photo at a party in 2017.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Love Fur You

The Simple Life star and musician smiled at each other at the G'Day Los Angeles Gala in January 2016.

Instagram

An Early Selfie

The happy couple smiled for a sweet selfie that Richie snapped when they were 27 and 25.

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for LACMA

A Night Out

The couple dressed to the nines in 2013.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Staying Cool

Nicole and Joel showed some PDA on a warm day in 2013.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

White Hot

The Good Charlotte singer donned an all-black suit while she opted for a white outfit at Elton John's AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Party in 2011. Nicole's large engagement ring was on full display, too.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Best in Show

Nicole and Joel stopped and posed on the red carpet at the 2010 Oscars.

James Devaney/WireImage

Slam Dunk for Love

The two of them snuggled up at a New York Knicks basketball game in 2010.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Nickelodeon Host Marc Summers Says He Walked Off Quiet on Set

2

Missing Actor Cole Brings Plenty Found Dead in Woods at 27

3

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Son Christian Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault

4

Nancy Silverton Says This $18 Kitchen Item Changed Her Life

5

Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt Was Abusive Before 2016 Plane Incident