Who Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker? Everything to Know

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Separation From Husband Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is back with a familiar face.

Just days after confirming that she had broken up with her husband Ryan Anderson, the 32-year-old stepped out with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, who she was engaged to while serving prison time for the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

In fact, the pair sparked speculation that they had rekindled their romance on April 4, when they were seen holding hands while shopping at a Dollar General in Gypsy's home state of Louisiana.

Although Ken recently denied reconciliation rumors and online accusations of "clout chasing," it's clear that he shares a strong connection to Gypsy. After all, the two are now proud owners of matching dog tattoos, which they got inked shortly after news of Gypsy's split went public.

And Gypsy has been vocal about her lingering feelings for Ken. Ahead of her 2022 prison wedding with Ryan, she admitted she had a dream about leaving the schoolteacher for Ken.