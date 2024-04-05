The Lilly Pulitzer Surprise Sale Just Started: You’re Running Out of Time to Shop Rare 60% Off Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I woke up smiling today because the Lilly Pulitzer Surprise Sale just kicked off. I have been a Lilly girl for many years, but I have to be honest: it isn't always in my budget. I look for deals whenever I can, but it's hard. They don't even have a sale section on their website!

A Lilly Pulitzer sale is very rare, but when it happens it's always so good. There are 600+ styles on sale for up to 60% off! You have a lot of options right now, but that won't be the case for long. You have until the end of the weekend to shop this sale. However, I think you need to shop right now before the styles you love get snatched up by someone else. It happens to me every time and I'm warning you from a place of experience.