The Lilly Pulitzer Surprise Sale Just Started: You’re Running Out of Time to Shop Rare 60% Off Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I woke up smiling today because the Lilly Pulitzer Surprise Sale just kicked off. I have been a Lilly girl for many years, but I have to be honest: it isn't always in my budget. I look for deals whenever I can, but it's hard. They don't even have a sale section on their website!
A Lilly Pulitzer sale is very rare, but when it happens it's always so good. There are 600+ styles on sale for up to 60% off! You have a lot of options right now, but that won't be the case for long. You have until the end of the weekend to shop this sale. However, I think you need to shop right now before the styles you love get snatched up by someone else. It happens to me every time and I'm warning you from a place of experience.
Lilly Pulitzer Surprise Sale
Stop what you're doing and shop before these Lilly Pulitzer 60% off deals sell out. They ALWAYS do!
Where can I buy Lilly Pulitzer?
The best place to shop the latest Lilly Pulitzer styles is the company website. You can also get Lilly Pulitzer from Amazon, Zappos, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Neiman Marcus among other retailers.
Does Lilly Pulitzer have sales?
Lilly Pulitzer typically holds two sales per year. One is held at the beginning of the year (usually January) and one is held in early Fall (typically September). The Lilly Pulitzer Surprise Sale will take place from April 5- April 7, 2024.
What is the Lilly Sunshine Sale?
Typically, Lilly Pulitzer has two sales per year, called the Lilly Sunshine Sale. The Lilly Sunshine sale has hundreds of markdowns on the brand's most popular styles.
When is the Lilly Sunshine Sale?
The Lily Sunshine Sale happens twice a year. Usually, the first Lilly Sunshine Sale is at the beginning of the year, typically January. The second sale usually happens in the fall, often September.
What is the Lilly Pulitzer Surprise Sale?
Typically, Lilly Pulitzer has two sales per year, called the Lilly Sunshine Sale. The Lilly Surprise Sale has discounts up to 60% on more than 600 styles. It takes place from April 5- April 7, 2024.
What sites have the best Lilly Pulitzer deals?
When there isn't a sale, the best Lilly Pulitzer deals are available from Zappos. You can also find great prices in the Saks Fifth Avenue sale section, Verishop, and PGA TOUR Superstore.
Should I size up in Lilly Pulitzer?
Most Lilly Pulitzer styles are true to size, but if you need additional insights, there are detailed measurements and size guides on each product page.
How much is Lilly Pulitzer Shipping?
Every Lilly Pulitzer order is eligible for free economy shipping. You can pay for an upgraded shipping option.
