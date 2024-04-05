I Had My Sephora Cart Filled for 3 Weeks Waiting for This Sale: Here’s What I Bought

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As an E! Shopping Editor and a loyal Rouge member at Sephora, I've been counting down until this sale. I cannot play it cool. I've had my cart filled for weeks waiting to get my discount today. I am just so excited for these discounts on makeup, skincare, and hair products.

For us Rouge shoppers, it's the grand opening of the sale, which means a sweet 20% discount on everything I've been eyeing. Plus, there's an extra treat for everyone: a generous 30% off on Sephora Collection items. It's a beauty lover's dream come true! Without further ado, here are the holy grail products I simply cannot live without with picks from Charlotte Tilbury, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, OUAI, Color Wow, Givenchy, and more.

PS, I made sure to click "check out" before publishing this article because I was terrified my Sephora favorites would sell out. Make sure you use the code YAYSAVE at checkout.