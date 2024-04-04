How Amanda Bynes Spent Her 38th Birthday—And What's Next

Watch : Amanda Bynes Opens Up About Weight Gain Due to Depression

Amanda Bynes is a girl who knows what she wants.

That's why the She's the Man star made sure there was plenty to do during her 38th birthday on April 3.

"Amanda spent the day touring apartment complexes," a source exclusively told E! News, "because she would like to move out of the apartment she's living in now."

As Amanda continues to pursue a career as a manicurist, the insider shared that the Nickelodeon alum has also re-enrolled in school to get her manicurist license.

"She graduated almost two years ago but didn't immediately apply for her license," the source noted. "She needs to practice doing acrylics and study manicurist theory to pass the board exam."

And Amanda knows there's no easy A. As she wrote on her Instagram Stories last month after missing the board exam's passing grade by just four percent: "I'll study harder next time!!"