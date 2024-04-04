How Amanda Bynes Spent Her 38th Birthday—And What's Next

Amanda Bynes is a girl who knows what she wants.
That's why the She's the Man star made sure there was plenty to do during her 38th birthday on April 3.
"Amanda spent the day touring apartment complexes," a source exclusively told E! News, "because she would like to move out of the apartment she's living in now."
As Amanda continues to pursue a career as a manicurist, the insider shared that the Nickelodeon alum has also re-enrolled in school to get her manicurist license.
"She graduated almost two years ago but didn't immediately apply for her license," the source noted. "She needs to practice doing acrylics and study manicurist theory to pass the board exam."
And Amanda knows there's no easy A. As she wrote on her Instagram Stories last month after missing the board exam's passing grade by just four percent: "I'll study harder next time!!"
The What I Girl Wants actress first shared her dream of becoming a nail technician in October 2022, letting her social media followers know she was in cosmetology school at the time. She pivoted her attention back to nail art last December following a brief stint as a podcast host.
"So even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I am going to take a pause on it for now," she said in a social media video after the debut of Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast. "We are not able to get the type of guests that I'd like on the show, say like Jack Harlow, or Drake, or Post Malone, so maybe one day if we're able to get those types of guests we will resume the podcast. But for now I'm taking a pause on it."
Later, Amanda shared that "I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job" than focus on relaunching her podcast.
"I'm going to follow that path instead," she told fans in a Dec. 21 Instagram Story. "Thank you for following my journey!"
