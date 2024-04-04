Exclusive

How Amanda Bynes Spent Her 38th Birthday—And What's Next

Amanda Bynes rang in her 38th birthday on April 3 in a very low-key way as she continues to pursue a new career as a nail technician.

Amanda Bynes is a girl who knows what she wants.

That's why the She's the Man star made sure there was plenty to do during her 38th birthday on April 3. 

"Amanda spent the day touring apartment complexes," a source exclusively told E! News, "because she would like to move out of the apartment she's living in now."

As Amanda continues to pursue a career as a manicurist, the insider shared that the Nickelodeon alum has also re-enrolled in school to get her manicurist license.

"She graduated almost two years ago but didn't immediately apply for her license," the source noted. "She needs to practice doing acrylics and study manicurist theory to pass the board exam."

And Amanda knows there's no easy A. As she wrote on her Instagram Stories last month after missing the board exam's passing grade by just four percent: "I'll study harder next time!!"

Celebrity Manicures

The What I Girl Wants actress first shared her dream of becoming a nail technician in October 2022, letting her social media followers know she was in cosmetology school at the time. She pivoted her attention back to nail art last December following a brief stint as a podcast host.

 

"So even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I am going to take a pause on it for now," she said in a social media video after the debut of Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast. "We are not able to get the type of guests that I'd like on the show, say like Jack Harlow, or Drake, or Post Malone, so maybe one day if we're able to get those types of guests we will resume the podcast. But for now I'm taking a pause on it."

Later, Amanda shared that "I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job" than focus on relaunching her podcast.

"I'm going to follow that path instead," she told fans in a Dec. 21 Instagram Story. "Thank you for following my journey!"

To check out Amanda's other notable roles, keep reading.

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Marianne, Easy A

Snow White goes Greek in this modern day interpretation of the fairytale classic, where Amanda moves into a house with seven dorks—see what they did there?—after finding out that the sorority life isn't for her.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Sydney White, Sydney White

Amanda totally nailed the role of a holier-than-thou mean girl.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Host, The Amanda Show

The actress picked up an impressive three Favorite TV Actress wins at the Kids' Choice Awards for her role in the sketch series.

Sam Urdank/Universal Pictures/THA/Shutterstock

Kaylee, Big Fat Liar

Amanda made her big film debut in this film and she certainly didn't disappoint—the film brought in a whopping $48 million. Those numbers don't, ahem, lie!

Wb-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Holly, What I Like About You

Aww, remember when Amanda played Jennie Garth's fresh-faced and cheeky younger sister in this television series?

Dreamworks Skg/Kobal/Shutterstock

Viola, She's the Man

The young star was nearly unrecognizable when she played a teen boy in this take on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. We're sure even the Bard would've appreciated her entertaining performance. 

David James/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

Penny Pingleton, Hairspray

The multitalented gal proved she could sing just as well as she could act in this remake of the '80s classic. 

Shutterstock

Daphne Reynolds, What a Girl Wants

While what a gal does actually want may be up for debate, we're sure we want to see more of Amanda taking on comedic roles like this one. Plus, the fact that Brit hottie Colin Firth played her dad didn't hurt either.  

