2024 CMT Music Awards: See All the Country Stars on the Red Carpet

This is Texas, and the 2024 CMT Music Awards has star power in spades.

Country music's biggest artists hit the red carpet April 7 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, ready for the award ceremony hosted by Kelsea Ballerini. Showing off their style, Dasha, Brandi Cyrus, Montana Boyz, Meghan Patrick and Julie Williams were among the first to step out for the show.

This isn't the first rodeo for Ballerini—who is also a three-time nominee tonight—as the "Penthouse" singer has hosted three times before.

Who else will be putting on their best Western attire for the show? Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum and Brittney Spencer, who are all set to perform.

Trisha Yearwood is also set to make history during the ceremony. The "How Do I Live" singer—who has been married to country superstar Garth Brooks since December 2005—is not only set to perform her new song "Put It in a Song," but she will also be accepting the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic work.