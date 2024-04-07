2024 CMT Music Awards: See All the Country Stars on the Red Carpet

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 7 will welcome stars like Trisha Yearwood, Melissa Etheridge and more.

By Sabba Rahbar Apr 07, 2024 10:29 PMTags
This is Texas, and the 2024 CMT Music Awards has star power in spades.

Country music's biggest artists hit the red carpet April 7 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, ready for the award ceremony hosted by Kelsea Ballerini. Showing off their style, DashaBrandi CyrusMontana Boyz, Meghan Patrick and Julie Williams were among the first to step out for the show.

This isn't the first rodeo for Ballerini—who is also a three-time nominee tonight—as the "Penthouse" singer has hosted three times before.

Who else will be putting on their best Western attire for the show? Jason AldeanLittle Big TownParker McCollum and Brittney Spencer, who are all set to perform.

Trisha Yearwood is also set to make history during the ceremony. The "How Do I Live" singer—who has been married to country superstar Garth Brooks since December 2005—is not only set to perform her new song "Put It in a Song," but she will also be accepting the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic work.

Plus, presenter and music legend Melissa Etheridge will bring her signature flair to the ceremony, as will fellow presenter, Glee alum Amber Riley.

The ceremony is additionally set to include an all-star tribute to Toby Keithwho died in February at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. The performance will feature Brooks & DunnLainey Wilson and Sammy Hagar, who will be backed by Toby's longtime band.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

As for who will take home the trophies, performers Megan MoroneyCody JohnsonJelly Roll and Lainey Wilson lead the nominations alongside Ballerini, with three nods each.

Keep reading to see what your favorite artists are wearing, and tune into the awards Sunday, April 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

Ashley McBryde

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Dasha

Chris Saucedo / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Brandi Cyrus

Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

Campbell Puckett, Jett Puckett

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Dustin Lynch

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Meghan Patrick

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Anne Wilson

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Priscilla Block

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Carmen Dianne

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Kimberly Perry

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Megan Moroney

Rick Kern / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Camille Parker

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Stephanie Quayle

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Kylie Frey

Chris Saucedo / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Alana Springsteen

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Blanco Brown

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tae Lewis

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Sam Williams

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Lily Rose

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Abbey Cone

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Chris Housman

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Julia Cole

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Harper Grace

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Carter Faith

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tylar Bryant

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Roberta Lea

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Amanda Kate Ferris

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Twinnie

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Cody Belew

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Lily Pearl Black

