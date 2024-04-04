Reese Witherspoon Making Legally Blonde Spinoff TV Show With Gossip Girl Creators

Watch : Reese Witherspoon is Making a Legally Blonde Spinoff TV Show

This is gonna be just like the Legally Blonde movie, except for funner!

Reese Witherspoon—who starred as Harvard-educated lawyer Elle Woods—is creating a spinoff series of the 2002 rom-com for Amazon MGM Studios, E! News confirms.

The Morning Show star is set to executive produce the TV show under her Hello Sunshine production company alongside Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

And that's not the only detail on the show's resume that gives it a little something extra. After all, Savage and Schwartz—who are behind the 2006 teen classic The O.C. as well—and Savage will also write the series' pilot episode.

But this isn't the first time a new edition to the Legally Blonde world created buzz among fans of the comedy, which also starred Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge and Selma Blair. Back in 2018, Reese revealed a third film was in the works. By 2022, however, the movie still had no official release date—a consequence of wanting to do the screenplay justice, according to its writer, Mindy Kaling.