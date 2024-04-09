Exclusive

Kristen Doute Sent This Bizarre Text to The Valley Costar After Racism Allegations

The fallout from Kristen Doute and Michelle Lally's explosive fight over racism allegations continues in E! News' exclusive The Valley sneak peek.

By Brett Malec Apr 09, 2024 2:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoVanderpump RulesNBCUThe Valley
Watch: Kristen Doute Reacts to Being Called "Racist" Over Her ‘VPR’ Firing

Kristen Doute is still in hot water after allegedly calling her The Valley costar Michelle Lally "a racist and a Republican."

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Apr. 9 episode, the fallout from the castmembers' explosive fight last week continues as Michelle reveals the perplexing message she got from Kristen after their heated confrontation over the rumor.

"So Kristen sent me a text message," Michelle—who previously denied being either label—tells husband Jesse Lally in the preview, "and she said, 'I just wanted to assure you that your secrets are safe with me and I don't retaliate for the sake of my own mental health. Wishing you the best.'"

Kristen's text confuses both Michelle and Jesse, who seem to have no idea what the Vanderpump Rules alum is referring to.

When Jesse asks, "What secrets is she talking about?" Michelle replies, "I don't know what that means exactly, but does she not comprehend that my life is much bigger than this? I work. I am a mother of a 3-year-old. And I keep trying to be the bigger person, but she keeps upsetting me."

photos
Vanderpump Rules Couples Status Check

Despite the ongoing drama, Jesse applauds his wife for confronting Kristen the night before over spreading the damaging rumor.

"You were direct and forceful, I loved it," he says in a tender moment between the two. "You had veins in your neck. I was so turned on."

In a confessional, Jesse jokes, "She's jumping up, chairs flying, yelling, screaming. If she was that physical on the bedroom, we'd probably have like six kids by now." 

Ironically, Michelle, who announced her separation from Jesse last month, notes their shared animosity towards Kristen was actually improving their ongoing marriage problems.

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani Addresses Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors

2

Gwyneth Paltrow's Son Moses Shows Uncanny Resemblance to Chris Martin

3

JoJo Siwa Reveals She Spent $50,000 on This Cosmetic Procedure

Felix Kunze/Bravo

"Jesse and I haven't laughed like this in years," she explains. "In a twisted way, Kristen is bringing Jesse and I together. But I'm not gonna thank her for that."

See the drama continue when The Valley airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to get to know the whole cast.

Felix Kunze/Bravo

Jax Taylor

Jax and Brittany went from clubbing every night with their friends to watching cartoons every morning with their toddler, Cruz, and they wouldn’t have it any other way. While Jax used to proclaim he never wanted to settle down and have kids, that all changed when he met the love of his life, Brittany. Far away from their relatives in Kentucky and Florida, Jax and Brittany call the Valley home and have made friends their family. Now married for more than four years, the couple is often the voice of reason and the glue that holds the group together.

Felix Kunze/Bravo

Brittany Cartwright

Jax and Brittany went from clubbing every night with their friends to watching cartoons every morning with their toddler, Cruz, and they wouldn’t have it any other way. While Jax used to proclaim he never wanted to settle down and have kids, that all changed when he met the love of his life, Brittany. Far away from their relatives in Kentucky and Florida, Jax and Brittany call the Valley home and have made friends their family. Now married for more than four years, the couple is often the voice of reason and the glue that holds the group together.

Felix Kunze/Bravo

Kristen Doute

After her last breakup, Kristen came to the realization that she was ready to have a baby and as life would have it, that’s when she met Luke at a wedding in Colorado. An outdoorsman who enjoys fishing and hunting in the Rocky Mountains, Luke is no fan of the hustle and bustle of Hollywood but has chosen to reside in the Valley to be with Kristen. This duo has a lot to juggle including starting a family, caring for three dogs, running multiple businesses, and not to mention, figuring out which state they want to call home.

Felix Kunze/Bravo

Luke Broderick

After her last breakup, Kristen came to the realization that she was ready to have a baby and as life would have it, that’s when she met Luke at a wedding in Colorado. An outdoorsman who enjoys fishing and hunting in the Rocky Mountains, Luke is no fan of the hustle and bustle of Hollywood but has chosen to reside in the Valley to be with Kristen. This duo has a lot to juggle including starting a family, caring for three dogs, running multiple businesses, and not to mention, figuring out which state they want to call home.

Felix Kunze/Bravo

Janet Caperna

Having lived in the same area in West Hollywood alongside Jax, Brittany and Kristen, Janet has been friends with the three for many years and made the leap to the Valley with her husband, Jason. A former executive assistant, Janet is taking a break from her career to focus on her newborn.  Jason is a successful attorney who can argue both sides of any situation. Recently welcoming their first child, the couple is ready to begin their lives as first-time parents.

Felix Kunze/Bravo

Jason Caperna

Having lived in the same area in West Hollywood alongside Jax, Brittany and Kristen, Janet has been friends with the three for many years and made the leap to the Valley with her husband, Jason. A former executive assistant, Janet is taking a break from her career to focus on her newborn.  Jason is a successful attorney who can argue both sides of any situation. Recently welcoming their first child, the couple is ready to begin their lives as first-time parents.

Felix Kunze/Bravo

Jesse Lally

Jesse has been friends with Jax since the two lived and modeled together in New York. Now, Jesse and his wife Michelle have a 3-year-old daughter and are a team of luxury real estate brokers in L.A. The couple sells homes to the top 1 percent of the top 1 percent, and they cultivate their clientele in the city and abroad. They’re discovering that a fast-paced lifestyle can be a challenge to balance alongside marriage and parenthood.

Felix Kunze/Bravo

Michelle Lally

Jesse has been friends with Jax since the two lived and modeled together in New York. Now, Jesse and his wife Michelle have a 3-year-old daughter and are a team of luxury real estate brokers in L.A. The couple sells homes to the top 1 percent of the top 1 percent, and they cultivate their clientele in the city and abroad. They’re discovering that a fast-paced lifestyle can be a challenge to balance alongside marriage and parenthood.

Felix Kunze/Bravo

Danny Booko 

Danny and Jax met on a night out in L.A. and instantly clicked when they realized they were both raised in Michigan with similar values. Once Brittany met Nia, a former Miss USA, their friendship was solidified. Deep into parenting with three children all under the age of 2, Danny and Nia find themselves busy with raising their kids, minivan shopping and figuring out just how far into the Valley they’ll move.

Felix Kunze/Bravo

Nia Booko 

Danny and Jax met on a night out in L.A. and instantly clicked when they realized they were both raised in Michigan with similar values. Once Brittany met Nia, a former Miss USA, their friendship was solidified. Deep into parenting with three children all under the age of 2, Danny and Nia find themselves busy with raising their kids, minivan shopping and figuring out just how far into the Valley they’ll move.

Felix Kunze/Bravo

Jasmine Good

A former SURver, Jasmine is settling into her next chapter of life after her time as an NFL cheerleader and a member of the Bachelor Nation. Now she’s working to get her real estate career off the ground under Michelle’s mentorship. Although she isn’t looking to have kids at this moment, she’s hoping for a family someday with her girlfriend Melissa.

Felix Kunze/Bravo

Zack Wickham

Brittany’s best friend from college, Zack is a gym-goer who loves partying and dancing the night away in the West Hollywood scene. As the only single member in the group, Zack is its de facto confidant and often the only mediator between different gossiping factions.  

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani Addresses Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors

2

Gwyneth Paltrow's Son Moses Shows Uncanny Resemblance to Chris Martin

3

JoJo Siwa Reveals She Spent $50,000 on This Cosmetic Procedure

4

Why Below Deck's Familiar New Stew Is Already Starting Drama

5
Exclusive

Reba McEntire Gives Rare Look at "Inseparable" Romance With Rex Linn