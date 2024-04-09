Kristen Doute Sent This Bizarre Text to The Valley Costar After Racism Allegations

Watch : Kristen Doute Reacts to Being Called "Racist" Over Her ‘VPR’ Firing

Kristen Doute is still in hot water after allegedly calling her The Valley costar Michelle Lally "a racist and a Republican."

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Apr. 9 episode, the fallout from the castmembers' explosive fight last week continues as Michelle reveals the perplexing message she got from Kristen after their heated confrontation over the rumor.

"So Kristen sent me a text message," Michelle—who previously denied being either label—tells husband Jesse Lally in the preview, "and she said, 'I just wanted to assure you that your secrets are safe with me and I don't retaliate for the sake of my own mental health. Wishing you the best.'"

Kristen's text confuses both Michelle and Jesse, who seem to have no idea what the Vanderpump Rules alum is referring to.

When Jesse asks, "What secrets is she talking about?" Michelle replies, "I don't know what that means exactly, but does she not comprehend that my life is much bigger than this? I work. I am a mother of a 3-year-old. And I keep trying to be the bigger person, but she keeps upsetting me."