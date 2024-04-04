What Sean "Diddy" Combs Is Up to in Miami After Home Raids

Watch : Sean “Diddy” Combs Investigation: What Authorities Found in Home Raids

Sean "Diddy" Combs is taking it day by day.

More than one week after two of his residences were raided by federal agents, the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper was seen biking around Miami. Combs, wearing an all black ensemble, was photographed April 4 cycling from his home on Star Island to Miami's South Beach area.

His Miami home, along with his Los Angeles estate, was searched by Department of Homeland Security on March 25th, during which authorities found guns and seized his phones not long before he was scheduled to depart a trip to the Bahamas, according to NBC News.

While the investigation is currently ongoing, a source close to the investigation told NBC News that the raids were likely connected to allegations of sex-trafficking and sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. According to the source, three women and one man had been interviewed by federal officials in Manhattan in relation to the investigation.