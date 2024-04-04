What Sean "Diddy" Combs Is Up to in Miami After Home Raids

Sean "Diddy" Combs is taking it day by day.
More than one week after two of his residences were raided by federal agents, the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper was seen biking around Miami. Combs, wearing an all black ensemble, was photographed April 4 cycling from his home on Star Island to Miami's South Beach area.
His Miami home, along with his Los Angeles estate, was searched by Department of Homeland Security on March 25th, during which authorities found guns and seized his phones not long before he was scheduled to depart a trip to the Bahamas, according to NBC News.
While the investigation is currently ongoing, a source close to the investigation told NBC News that the raids were likely connected to allegations of sex-trafficking and sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. According to the source, three women and one man had been interviewed by federal officials in Manhattan in relation to the investigation.
One day after the raids, Combs broke his silence through a statement by his attorney, Aaron Dyer, who said the searches were "a gross overuse of military-level force," and adding, "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."
He noted that Grammy winner was cooperating with authorities and that he "will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."
Despite the legal troubles, Combs appears to be keeping a semblance of normalcy. In fact, the dad of seven was seen having a family night out at Top Golf in Miami on March 28.
He even made time for Easter celebrations, sharing photos of 15-month-old daughter Love on Instagram March 31, writing "HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love" alongside several photos of his youngest child, whom he shares with model Dana Tran.
