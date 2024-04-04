What Sean "Diddy" Combs Is Up to in Miami After Home Raids

Sean "Diddy" Combs was spotted biking in Miami more than a week after federal agents raided his homes in Miami and Los Angeles and seized guns and cell phones.

Watch: Sean “Diddy” Combs Investigation: What Authorities Found in Home Raids

Sean "Diddy" Combs is taking it day by day.

More than one week after two of his residences were raided by federal agents, the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper was seen biking around Miami. Combs, wearing an all black ensemble, was photographed April 4 cycling from his home on Star Island to Miami's South Beach area.

His Miami home, along with his Los Angeles estate, was searched by Department of Homeland Security on March 25th, during which authorities found guns and seized his phones not long before he was scheduled to depart a trip to the Bahamas, according to NBC News.

While the investigation is currently ongoing, a source close to the investigation told NBC News that the raids were likely connected to allegations of sex-trafficking and sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. According to the source, three women and one man had been interviewed by federal officials in Manhattan in relation to the investigation.

One day after the raids, Combs broke his silence through a statement by his attorney, Aaron Dyer, who said the searches were "a gross overuse of military-level force," and adding, "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

He noted that Grammy winner was cooperating with authorities and that he "will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

Despite the legal troubles, Combs appears to be keeping a semblance of normalcy. In fact, the dad of seven was seen having a family night out at Top Golf in Miami on March 28.

He even made time for Easter celebrations, sharing photos of 15-month-old daughter Love on Instagram March 31, writing "HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love" alongside several photos of his youngest child, whom he shares with model Dana Tran.

To learn more about the ongoing investigation, keep reading.

Search Warrants Executed on Diddy’s L.A. and Miami Properties

Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed search warrants at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami properties on March 25, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC News.  

The sources told the outlet the warrant was out of the Southern District of New York, and a spokesperson for HSI New York confirmed to E! News it “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.” 

Law enforcement sources told NBC News the music mogul was in the Miami area when the search warrants were executed. 

News about the investigation broke after Combs faced allegations of sexual misconduct in lawsuits filed by multiple accusers starting in November, with the musician denying the allegations. 

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” he wrote in a December statement posted on Instagram. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” 

Diddy’s Attorney Speaks Out

The day after HSI executed the search warrants at Combs' L.A. and Miami properties, his lawyer spoke out

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," attorney Aaron Dyer said in a March 26 statement to E! News. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated." 

Dyer noted Combs “was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”  

“Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” his lawyer's statement continued. “This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads  to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.” 

And Dyer expressed Combs' intent to defend himself.

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” he added. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Details About the Raid Revealed

As for what actually went down during the searches, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the warrant told NBC News authorities with the Department of Homeland Security seized phones from Combs’ home in Miami before he was scheduled to travel to the Bahamas, and several sources familiar with the matter added that guns were discovered during the search.

One source familiar with the matter also told NBC News three women and one man were interviewed by prosecutors and investigators from the Southern District of New York about allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms purportedly tied to Combs.

Diddy’s Associate Brendan Paul Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession

On the same day the search warrants were executed at Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles properties, one of his associates, Brendan Paul, was arrested by the Miami-Dade police on suspicion of drug possession, a law enforcement source familiar with the matter told NBC News

According to the Miami-Dade arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet, Paul was taken into custody for allegedly possessing suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana candy. 

Prison records obtained by NBC News show Paul was released on March 26 after posting bond.

“We do not plan on trying this case in the media,” Paul’s attorney Brian Bieber said in a statement obtained by the outlet, “all issues will be dealt with in court.” 

