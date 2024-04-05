Have A Special Occasion Coming Up? These Affordable Evenings Bags From Amazon Are The Best Accessory

No matter your dress, these stylish bags will complement any look — and they're all available on Amazon.

By Alexa Vazquez Apr 05, 2024 10:00 AMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionE! InsiderLikes
Sho - Occasion Bags - Hero ImageE! Illustration/ Courtesy of Getty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you have a fancy event or wedding coming up, the first the thing you're probably thinking about is what dress you're going to wear. But as you shop for a new dress, don't forget that you'll also need an elegant bag to with it. Unfortunately, your everyday bag isn't going to cut it at an elegant soiree. What you're in need of is an evening bag, something worthy of wearing to a special occasion. Luckily, we've done the hard work for you and found 15 of the best occasion bags on Amazon so you can get it delivered ASAP. Even better? They're all affordable (we're talking $30 and under).

No matter what dress you've chosen for the occasion, we guarantee there's a style on this list that will perfectly complement your look, from a satin clutch to a rhinestone embellished handbag or a sculptural masterpiece that you'd see on a red carpet.

Perfect for a cocktail dress and wedding guest dress alike, no outfit is complete without one of these evening handbags. And worry not, because while these occasion bags may be small, they still have enough room to hold your phone. Read on to shop the best affordable evening bags, all of which are conveniently available on Amazon.

BABEYOND Rhinestone Triangle PurslovyoCoCoe

This triangle-shaped purse is embellished with rhinestones, making it the perfect choice if you want to go all in on the glitz and glam. The design also comes in sequin and pearl-studded options.

Available colors: 28

$19.99
Amazon

Dasein Cocktail Evening Bag

With its structured silhouette, this handbag boasts your choice of glitter or rhinestone accents. Plus, it's plenty spacious as far as evening bags go. It even comes with a chain link strap if you get tired of holding it.

Available colors: 19

$19.99
Amazon

CARIEDO Rhinestone Evening Handbag

Carry this eye-catching clutch by the rhinestone handle, which wraps all around the purse, or by the crossbody chain. It comes in both satin and velvet options.

Available colors: 6

$25.99
Amazon

lovyoCoCo Sparkling Evening Clutch

You'll wear this sparkly baguette style clutch every time you have a special event on the books. A best-seller, it also comes with a removable chain link strap.

Available colors: 4

$9.98
Amazon

Jessie Acrylic Evening Purse

If you're looking for something unique, go for this acrylic handbag with a pearlescent finish. The structural design and beaded handle make it an artsy pick. Plus, it has a removable crossbody strap.

Available colors: 11

$35.99
$22.99
Amazon

CHARMING TAILOR Faux Suede Clutch

You can't go wrong with an envelope style clutch like this suede one with a metallic accent. Not to mention, it's pretty roomy.

Available colors: 19

$28.73
Amazon

Nodykka Sparkly Envelope Clutch

Here's another envelope style clutch, except this one will add a touch of sparkle to your outfit.

Available colors: 10

$11.39
Amazon
read
Where To Buy the Best Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Dress Code

Pleated Glitter Clutch with Rhinestone Ring

With its sparkly, pleated design and rhinestone studded ring, it doesn't get more elegant than this clutch.

Available colors: 10

$25.98
Amazon

Crystal Evening Clutch

This oval-shaped clutch is covered in glamorous rhinestones and the clasp is adorned with two stunning pearl accents. The crossbody strap is an added bonus.

Available colors: 2

$32.99
Amazon

CHARMING TAILOR Pleated Satin Clutch

With its pleated tailoring and sleek metal accent, this clutch is exactly what comes to mind when you think of an occasion bag. It's relatively spacious and has a chain link strap, too.

Available colors: 16

$29.43
Amazon

YAPAIOU Tassel Evening Clutch

Featuring an elegant tassel detail and interlocking woven accents, this clutch looks way more expensive than it actually is. 

Available colors: 4

$15.99
$14.99
Amazon

BBTT.ful Crystal Shoulder Bag

For a vintage-inspired feel, opt for this purse with an intricate crystal pattern that gives major Great Gatsby vibes. You can wear it as a crossbody or double up the straps and wear it as a shoulder bag.

Available colors: 6

$25.99
Amazon

Freie Liebe Pleated Clutch

Simple yet effective, this classy clutch boasts a satin pleated design and the clasp is adorned with gorgeous gold hardware. It even comes with a chain link strap.

Available colors: 3

$24.99
Amazon

Beatfull Evening Purse With Pearl Handles

This purse features a pearl encrusted handle and pleated design that's both sweet and elegant.

Available colors: 5

$19.99
Amazon

Covelin Rhinestone Envelope Clutch

This itty bitty clutch (yes, it can hold your phone) is perfect for those looking to add a bit of sparkle to their fit. It includes a short strap that you can toss over your shoulder. 

Available colors: 4

$17.99
Amazon

Have a wedding coming up? These are the 10 best places to buy spring wedding guest dresses both online and in-store.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!