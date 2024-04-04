Emma Roberts Reveals Why She Had Kim Kardashian's Lip Gloss All Over Her Face

Emma Roberts didn't keep her lips sealed on what it was like to kiss Kim Kardashian in the new AHS: Delicate Part Two series.

Emma Roberts is kissing and telling.

The American Horror Story star revealed what it was really like to lock lips with Kim Kardashian in the AHS: Delicate Part Two series.

"You know, we do it, you forget about it, and seeing it, it looked so intense," Emma told Jimmy Fallon on the April 3 episode of The Tonight Show. "But meanwhile, we were laughing, because we kissed and they said, 'Cut,' and Kim looked at me and started laughing. I was like, 'What?' and I just had her [lip] gloss all over my face."

Emma then admitted, "We had to do major cleanup in between every take."

Despite the makeup mess, the Madame Web actress noted the Kardashians star has the "most perfect, glossed lips."

Just last month, fans went wild after seeing the AHS teaser trailer, which showed the costars making out.

"I'm going to give you the life of your dreams," Kim's character Siobhan told Anna (played by Emma) in the March 20 clip. "What would you give up for it?" Before leaning in to kiss Siobhan, Anna replied, "Anything."

photos
Ranking the Seasons of American Horror Story

Although Emma is an American Horror Story veteran, this series marks Kim's first major acting role.

"This show is so different and so scary," the SKIMS founder said in a September video. "Anytime you try something, you just have to have the intention of growing and challenging yourself. Then you just kind of release and have fun."

FX

And part of that fun has been scaring herself on set. In the same clip, Kim recalled how a piece of her costume gave her chills.

"These lashes were sitting on the counter," she explained, noting the thick fake lashes she had to wear, "and I almost screamed because I thought it was a spider. I am so afraid of spiders."

While AHS: Delicate Part Two premiered April 3, keep reading to see what other shows are hitting the small screen in 2024.

