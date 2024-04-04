Soccer Star and Olympian Luke Fleurs Dead at 24 in Hijacking, Police Say

Watch : Soccer Star and Olympian Luke Fleurs Killed in Hijacking

The soccer community is grieving the loss of a promising young athlete.

Luke Fleurs, a soccer player who competed for South Africa in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was killed in a hijacking in Johannesburg April 3, his team, Kaizer Chiefs F.C., confirmed on social media. He was 24.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time," the message shared on the organization's April 4 Instagram page reads. "May his dear soul rest in peace."

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo told the Associated Press that Luke was fatally shot while waiting to be attended to at a gas station in the Honeydew suburb of Johannesburg. The soccer star's attackers fled in his vehicle, with Masondo adding that the incident is still under investigation.

Luke, who only turned 24 last month, signed on for a two-year contract with the Kaizer Chiefs in October. At the time, the defender, who previously represented his country on the under-23 team, celebrated the milestone on Instagram, writing, "Dreams do come true."