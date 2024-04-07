The Challenge’s Adam Larson and Flora Alekseyeva Reveal Why They Came Back After Two Decades Away

Watch : ‘The Challenge: Home Turf’ New Exclusive Trailer

Some 22 years ago, The Real World: Miami star Flora Alekseyeva decided to stop being polite and start getting real.

As in, following a brief stint on 2002's Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Battle of the Seasons—some six years after her initial MTV debut—"I was off the grid," Flora recently explained to E! News in an exclusive interview. "Nobody could find me. Not that I was hiding. It was just that I didn't care for any of this. I was too busy doing my own stuff."

Which meant that instead of living in a house with seven strangers, she was designing and building sleek AF homes with her Florida-based construction company RGMH and raising her now-18-year-old daughter Mia Garber with husband Mitchell Garber.

But with her teen heading off to play college tennis this fall, she realized that just maybe it was time to go back to having her life taped.