Brooke Shields Reveals How One of Her Auditions Involved Farting

Not all Hollywood auditions are nerve-racking. In fact, some can be a gas.
Take it from Brooke Shields, who said her audition for 1976's Alice, Sweet Alice involved farting while dramatically pretending to be strangled.
"I got the job, by the way," she said with a laugh on the April 3 episode of Watch What Happens Live, during which host Andy Cohen guessed strange facts about Brooke and fellow guest Elizabeth Hurley. "My first movie I ever was in."
Pointing out how the slasher film was later rereleased under the title Holy Terror, Brooke teases, "That wasn't just about the fart!"
Elsewhere in the segment, the 58-year-old confirmed that a hopeful suitor once offered her family 12 camels in exchange for hand in marriage. However, as Brooke jokingly noted, her mom Teri Shields thought the dowry was on the low side.
"'Seriously?'" she recalled of Terri's reaction, quipping that the fan should've thrown "some diamonds" into the deal as well.
Indeed, Brooke has had her fair share of admirers. In fact, the Pretty Baby actress even went on a date with John F. Kennedy Jr.—the son of late President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis—when he was one of the nation's most sought-after bachelors.
"I was invited with the family," the model, who went on to marry Chris Henchy in 2001, recounted during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show last year. "He kept saying I looked like his mother, which was really interesting and a compliment, but it was also like, I don't know how to feel about this."
According to Brooke, the pair did share "the best kiss I've ever had in my life," but the date did not go any further since "I was so afraid of being really hurt."
"I had to get a cab home," she added, "which is a little less than chivalrous."
