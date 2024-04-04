Paul McCartney Details Moving Conversation He Had With Beyoncé About "Blackbird" Cover

Watch : Paul McCartney Praises Beyoncé's "Killer" Cover of 'Blackbird' on 'Cowboy Carter'

Paul McCartney was waiting for this moment to arise.

The former Beatles member shared his thoughts on Beyoncé covering the band's 1968 classic "Blackbird" on her latest album Cowboy Carter, and he could not be more thrilled with her rendition.

"I think she does a magnificent version of it," he wrote on Instagram April 4 alongside a black and white photo of the duo, "and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place. I think Beyoncé has done a fab version and would urge anyone who has not heard it yet to check it out. You are going to love it!"

The 81-year-old also shared that he and Beyoncé had spoken on FaceTime, where the 42-year-old thanked him for writing the song and letting her perform it.

"I told her the pleasure was all mine," he continued, "and I thought she had done a killer version of the song."