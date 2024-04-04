Paul McCartney Details Moving Conversation He Had With Beyoncé About "Blackbird" Cover

Paul McCartney was waiting for this moment to arise.
The former Beatles member shared his thoughts on Beyoncé covering the band's 1968 classic "Blackbird" on her latest album Cowboy Carter, and he could not be more thrilled with her rendition.
"I think she does a magnificent version of it," he wrote on Instagram April 4 alongside a black and white photo of the duo, "and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place. I think Beyoncé has done a fab version and would urge anyone who has not heard it yet to check it out. You are going to love it!"
The 81-year-old also shared that he and Beyoncé had spoken on FaceTime, where the 42-year-old thanked him for writing the song and letting her perform it.
"I told her the pleasure was all mine," he continued, "and I thought she had done a killer version of the song."
Paul originally wrote the song for the group's 1968 album The Beatles (also known as the White Album), explaining, "When I saw the footage on the television in the early 60s of the black girls being turned away from school, I found it shocking and I can't believe that still in these days there are places where this kind of thing is happening right now."
"Anything my song and Beyoncé's fabulous version can do to ease racial tension," he added, "would be a great thing and makes me very proud."
"Blackbird" wasn't the only classic Beyoncé covered on her latest album. In fact, the album also features Beyoncé's take on the Dolly Parton classic "Jolene," whom she also collaborated with on the song "Dolly P."
Country singer Willie Nelson also makes two appearances on the album, singing with Beyoncé on "Smoke Hour / Willie Nelson" and "Smoke Hour II."
