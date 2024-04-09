Why Below Deck's Familiar New Stew Is Already Starting Drama on Season 11

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

A bombshell new yachtie is rocking the boat on Below Deck.

After Stew Cat Baugh left the St. David due to personal issues, the crew met her season 11 replacement: Stew Paris Field, who just so happened to be a familiar face to Chief Stew Fraser Olender.

"Oh my god, I can't believe it's you!" Fraser said of Paris' arrival on the April 8 episode before explaining in a confessional, "I know who Paris is. She is the ex of one of my very dear friends."

The Below Deck alum in question? Season nine Lead Deckhand Jake Foulger.

After the Perth native joined the group at dinner, many of the male crewmembers immediately took notice of Paris' good looks. And, yes, she plans to wave waves this season.

"I'm outgoing, funny and I love mayonnaise," Paris shared in a confessional. "I definitely say what's on my mind, I think because I don't have any serotonin or any happiness left so I just wanna stir the pot and regain some of that happiness back through people's suffering. That's not really true, I'm not evil. I promise."