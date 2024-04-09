Why Below Deck's Familiar New Stew Is Already Starting Drama on Season 11

Below Deck welcomed a bombshell new season 11 Stew on the Bravo series' April 8 episode who caught the eye of many crewmembers. Find out which boatmance might be in jeopardy.

A bombshell new yachtie is rocking the boat on Below Deck.

After Stew Cat Baugh left the St. David due to personal issues, the crew met her season 11 replacement: Stew Paris Field, who just so happened to be a familiar face to Chief Stew Fraser Olender.

"Oh my god, I can't believe it's you!" Fraser said of Paris' arrival on the April 8 episode before explaining in a confessional, "I know who Paris is. She is the ex of one of my very dear friends."

The Below Deck alum in question? Season nine Lead Deckhand Jake Foulger.

After the Perth native joined the group at dinner, many of the male crewmembers immediately took notice of Paris' good looks. And, yes, she plans to wave waves this season.

"I'm outgoing, funny and I love mayonnaise," Paris shared in a confessional. "I definitely say what's on my mind, I think because I don't have any serotonin or any happiness left so I just wanna stir the pot and regain some of that happiness back through people's suffering. That's not really true, I'm not evil. I promise."

Paris' arrival put Deckhand Sunny Marquis on the defensive as she worried the Stew's presence could threaten her boatmance with Lead Deckhand Ben Willoughby.

"I'm definitely a little bit jealous," Sunny noted in a confessional. "Now there's a drop-dead gorgeous blonde coming in, she's from Australia, they've got things in common together. I definitely feel a little worried about what Ben thinks of her."

Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

The next day, Deckhand Dylan Pierre De Villiers attempted some not-so-smooth flirting with Paris during a beach day on the crew's day off.

"It's very funny that you're named Paris and you're from Australia," he told her. "You should have been called crocodile or crocs or something. You look like that girl that would wear Crocs though. Do you like Steve Irwin?"

Paris responded to Dylan's advances with one word: cringe.

"Dylan's gorgeous, but f--k he's so awkward," she said in a confessional. "Personality wise? A three. If he was mute, I think he'd get a lot more action."

And when Ben joined the two and began touching Paris' arm, Sunny took note of the PDA.

"The guy I'm dating touching another woman makes me feel uncomfortable to be honest," she admitted. "Uncomfortable and angry. Mad disrespect."

Plus, in a preview for the April 15 episode, it seems Ben's flirting with Paris continues, leading to a confrontation between him and Sunny. As she told him in the sneak peek, "That's not cool, you just look like an a--hole. That is just not OK, Ben."

See the drama play out when Below Deck airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to look back at some of the wildest charter guests to ever board the mega-yacht.

