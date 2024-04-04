Chelsea Lazkani's Estranged Husband Accuses Her of Being "Physically Violent"

After Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani filed for divorce, her estranged husband Jeff Lazkani accused her of "exhibiting suspicious behavior" in his response filing.

The sun has set on Chelsea Lazkani's marriage—and divorce proceedings are underway.

After the Selling Sunset star filed paperwork to end her and Jeff Lazkani's seven-year marriage, he submitted his official response April 2, requesting possession of their Manhattan Beach, Calif., property.

In Jeff's declaration—written in support of his application—obtained by E! News April 4, the managing partner said he wants exclusive use of the property "in part" because Chelsea has allegedly been "exhibiting suspicious behavior and several of my personal items within the property have gone missing or have been relocated" since she filed for divorce.

E! News has reached out to Chelsea's team for comment on Jeff's accusation but has not heard back.

Later in the declaration, Jeff—who shares kids Maddox, 5, and daughter Melia, 3, with the Netflix personality—alleged that there have been times when Chelsea "would start an altercation with me, only to pull out her cell phone and record my response, as if to try and catch me speaking in a hostile or aggressive manner after provoking me by being derogatory or disrespectful to me."

"In the past, [Chelsea] demonstrated that she is capable of being physically violent and aggressive," the filing noted. "For example, about a year ago, [Chelsea] struck me in the face, breaking my glasses and causing a small cut on the side of my face. I have never put a hand on [Chelsea] in a physically aggressive way."

Jeff went on to note that he doesn't believe it's in the best interest of their children for him and Chelsea to live in the same home.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chelsea—who met Jeff on Tinder in 2015, two years before they said "I do"—filed for divorce in March, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to TMZ.

In Jeff's declaration, he said he learned Chelsea had filed for dissolution of marriage when he received a text message from the outlet on March 27, leaving him "stunned."

As Chelsea's divorce proceedings continue, keep reading to see more updates on the love lives of Selling Sunset stars...

