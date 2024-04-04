Chelsea Lazkani's Estranged Husband Accuses Her of Being "Physically Violent"

Watch : ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chelsea Lazkani Files for Divorce

The sun has set on Chelsea Lazkani's marriage—and divorce proceedings are underway.

After the Selling Sunset star filed paperwork to end her and Jeff Lazkani's seven-year marriage, he submitted his official response April 2, requesting possession of their Manhattan Beach, Calif., property.

In Jeff's declaration—written in support of his application—obtained by E! News April 4, the managing partner said he wants exclusive use of the property "in part" because Chelsea has allegedly been "exhibiting suspicious behavior and several of my personal items within the property have gone missing or have been relocated" since she filed for divorce.

E! News has reached out to Chelsea's team for comment on Jeff's accusation but has not heard back.

Later in the declaration, Jeff—who shares kids Maddox, 5, and daughter Melia, 3, with the Netflix personality—alleged that there have been times when Chelsea "would start an altercation with me, only to pull out her cell phone and record my response, as if to try and catch me speaking in a hostile or aggressive manner after provoking me by being derogatory or disrespectful to me."