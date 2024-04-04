Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Reveal Why They Put 2-Year-Old Son Cruz in Speech Therapy

Watch : Brittany Cartwright Denies That Her and Jax Taylor's Breakup Is a Publicity Stunt

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting their son Cruz the help he needs.

In a preview of The Valley's April 9 episode, the Bravo stars share concerns over their 2-year-old's developing verbal skills.

"Cruz has done everything on time when it comes to crawling, walking, sitting up," Brittany explains in the clip, released Apr. 3. "He was saying 'dada, mama, doggie,' things like that. And then he just seemed to regress one day. Like, he stopped talking almost all together. Now, we're going to put him in speech therapy just to make sure that he has all the help that he needs."

While Jax notes of their son, "I think everything's great except for that. He's a smart kid," Brittany counters, "I just want to make sure that we're giving him all the right tools and everything that he needs."

Jax also shares he's been doing his homework to better understand Cruz's condition.