Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Reveal Why They Put 2-Year-Old Son Cruz in Speech Therapy

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting their son Cruz the help he needs.
In a preview of The Valley's April 9 episode, the Bravo stars share concerns over their 2-year-old's developing verbal skills.
"Cruz has done everything on time when it comes to crawling, walking, sitting up," Brittany explains in the clip, released Apr. 3. "He was saying 'dada, mama, doggie,' things like that. And then he just seemed to regress one day. Like, he stopped talking almost all together. Now, we're going to put him in speech therapy just to make sure that he has all the help that he needs."
While Jax notes of their son, "I think everything's great except for that. He's a smart kid," Brittany counters, "I just want to make sure that we're giving him all the right tools and everything that he needs."
Jax also shares he's been doing his homework to better understand Cruz's condition.
"I feel like I've been researching everything," the Vanderpump Rules alum adds, "and I feel like I'm doing everything I'm supposed to be doing."
And when it comes to Cruz's well-being, Jax and Brittany, who recently shared their separation after four years of marriage, made it clear he is their top priority.
"He's No. 1 and we both agree on that," Jax told E! last month. "It's about knowing he's got two loving parents that love him to death and he's gonna have the best life possible, whether we are together or not."
As for what led to their split, Brittany revealed the toxicity and fighting between her and Jax had reached a breaking point.
"I just don't want that for our son," the Kentucky native explained. "I don't want him growing up thinking it's normal to live like that."
See Jax and Brittany's marriage troubles play out when The Valley airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading for a full timeline of their split.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)