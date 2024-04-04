Stephen Colbert Fights Back Tears While Honoring Staff Member Amy Cole Who Died at Age 53

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Stephen Colbert is mourning the loss of a member of The Late Show family.

The host ended a recent episode on a heartbreaking note by grieving the death of team member Amy Cole.

"That's it for The Late Show," Stephen said on April 1 before signing off, going on to pause as he appeared to get choked up. "Good night."

A tribute then appeared across the screen that said the episode was "dedicated to our dear friend Amy Cole 1970 – 2024."

Amy died in New York on March 31 following a "brief illness," according to her obituary. She was 53 years old.

Born in Houston, Amy worked as a nanny and then child life specialist, the obituary stated, before she moved to New York to pursue a career in television and land positions at Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn, The Colbert Report and The Late Show.

"Working with Colbert for 16 years was more than a job to Amy," the obit continued. "It gave her a purpose and provided an opportunity to showcase herself as an incredible teammate to everyone involved. She was adored by her entire Late Show work family, and she will be greatly missed."