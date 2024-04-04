Celebrity Stylist Jason Bolden Unveils 8 Other Reasons Collection, and It’s Affordable Jewelry Done Right

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
While we'd all love to drop hundreds of dollars on pricey, high-end jewelry, that isn't always a possibility for many of us. Especially when you're just as obsessed with timeless pieces that'll last you a lifetime as much as us. But let's be real, whenever we've turned to most budget-friendly brands that offer chic and versatile jewelry at a low price, they often let us down by quickly tarnishing and barely lasting us over a month of wear and tear. Well, we're here to tell you that the impossible has been made possible, and it's all thanks to celebrity stylist Jason Bolden.
If there's anyone who knows about trends and fashion, it's Bolden, the stylist to many of our favorite stars. And lucky for us, he's just unveiled his new jewelry collection with 8 Other Reasons that's not only jaw-droppingly gorgeous, it also retails under $100. Yes, you read that right.
Creative director and stylist Jason Bolden told E!, "Collaborating with 8 Other Reasons for this collection was a natural evolution of my love for their accessories and how seamlessly they enhance my clients' looks. Together, we've created pieces that embody my uniform, which is timeless, chic, and full of personality, making 8 Other Reasons the perfect partner because they speak to that."
In the timeless capsule collection, you can expect to find pieces crafted from stainless steel and plated in 24k gold and rhodium, ensuring high-quality jewelry that's waterproof, hypoallergenic, and anti-tarnish. So, if you're ready to start shopping for affordable pieces that are perfect for everyday wear, keep scrolling for our favorite pieces from the Jason Bolden x 8 Other Reasons below.
Jason Bolden x 8 Other Reasons Drip Necklace
Snag the tennis necklace of your dreams at the most affordable price you'll ever see. This beauty features 24k gold plating and a three-inch extender to wear as a choker or at a longer length.
Jason Bolden x 8 Other Reasons Link Up Hoop
Why opt for a chain necklace when you can have gorgeous link earrings? Snag these at just $29 in a gold colorway. We recommend acting fast, since their coveted two-tone is already sold out!
Jason Bolden x 8 Other Reasons Molten Stud
If you love statement earrings, then you won't be able to resist these Molten studs. Their unique design is inspired by molten lava and comes plated in 24K gold or rhodium.
Jason Bolden x 8 Other Reasons Horn Hoop
For a classic hoop earring that can be paired with any outfit, we recommend snagging this horn hoop stat. The best part? These babies are hypoallergenic.
Jason Bolden x 8 Other Reasons Bauble Statement Earring
She's big, she's bold, she's everything. For a statement earring that'll turn heads, reach for these circular ones. At only $58, it's a major steal.
Jason Bolden x 8 Other Reasons Essential Hoop Set
These textured gold hoops come in a set of three, perfect for those with more than one hole in their ears.
Jason Bolden x 8 Other Reasons Drip Pearl Earring
How can you not be obsessed with these drip pearl earrings?! Not only do they look editorial, they're also plated with 24k gold and will last you a lifetime.
Jason Bolden x 8 Other Reasons Wrath Bracelet
We're calling it now, chunky bracelets are going to be the next jewelry trend of the season. That's why we're adding this chic cuff bracelet straight to our carts. Psst! Instead of one, we recommend snagging three for a bold and edgy look.
Looking to shop more trendy fashion? Check out the 10 best ballet flats of 2024 that are chic, comfy, and will never go out of style.