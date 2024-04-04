Soak Up Some Sun During Stagecoach and Coachella With These Festival-Approved Swimwear Picks

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to Coachella and Stagecoach, the center of attention is naturally the music – anyone else excited to see Lana Del Rey return to the mainstage? That being said, you may find yourself with some downtime, which is best spent lounging by the pool. And while your festival outfits are obviously of utmost importance, it doesn't hurt to pack a few swimsuits with you. But not just any swimsuit will do, you need festival swimwear that's just as cool as your festival outfit.
To help you pack, we've created festival packing guides, from makeup must-haves to trendy tops and cute dresses. So, we thought it best to include a packing guide completely dedicated bathing suits, too…you're welcome!
From a one-piece swimsuit that comes in bold colors to an embellished bikini set, this swimwear is 100% festival-approved. You can even wear these swimsuits to the festival itself, since they're perfect for working up a sweat while dancing your heart out in the desert. Whether you're attending a pool party, a daytime rave, or just want to soak up sun, we've rounded up the coolest festival swimwear that'll make you stand out in the crowd, no matter what aesthetic you're after.
SKIMS Strapless Cut Out Monokini
One-piece in the front, two-piece in the back. Shine in this glittery monokini will look so amazing when it catches the light. Choose from four colors.
CHYRII Cutout Lace Up One Piece Swimsuit
This best-seller might be a one-piece swimsuit, but it still shows off plenty of skin thanks to the sexy cutouts. The lace-up design allows you to customize the fit. Choose from 21 bold hues.
CUPSHE Tie-Dye Wash Textured Scoop Neck Top & High Waist Bikini Set
It wouldn't be a music festival without some tie-dye, which is why this two-piece is so perfect. With its trendy crinkle fabric, this set includes a high-waisted bottom and sporty scoop neck top. Choose from three colorways.
Good American Whip Stitch Bikini
Featuring an underwire top with adjustable straps and a matching light compression bottom, this bikini boasts edgy stitching that's so unique.
Adore Me Evangeline Swim One Piece
With its sexy lace-up design, this comfy one-piece swimsuit even has a built-in bra, which is an added bonus. Choose from two shades.
SKIMS Sequin Triangle Bikini
If there's one time when it's totally acceptable to wear a full-on sequin bikini, it's during festival season. This one has a classic triangle top and tie bottom that looks good on everyone. Choose from hot pink or red.
Nasty Gal Embellished Underwired Bikini
Call all astrology girlies! Bring on the glitz and glam with this underwire bikini, which is embellished with gold stars and moons. Choose from two colors.
Pink Queen Crop Top High Waisted Cheeky Bikini Set
With its 90s-inspired high-cut bottoms and scoop neck top, you really can't go wrong with this bikini. Choose from 43 colors and patterns.
Heart Trim High Waist Halter Neck Bikini Set
This gorgeous bikini includes cheeky boy short bottoms and matching halter top, which are adorned with heart-shaped metallic accents.
CUPSHE Ocean Forest Bikini Top & High Rise Bottoms Set
This supportive underwire bikini top and matching high-waisted bottoms with a ruffle trim just scream festival. Choose from five fun prints.
BMJL High Waisted Sporty Bikini Set
Featuring a high-waisted bottoms and sports bra-inspired top with adjustable straps, the contrast piping on this bikini delivers a sporty, 80s feel. Choose from 27 colorways.
CUPSHE Tangelo Fringe Halter One-Piece
Nothing encapsulates the trending western aesthetic quite like some fringe, which is one more reason to love this halter swimsuit. The plunging neckline and are pearl detail are just *chef's kiss*.
