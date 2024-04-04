Rebel Wilson Reveals Her Shocking Salaries for Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids

Watch : Sacha Baron Cohen Slams Rebel Wilson “A**hole” Claims in New Memoir

You won't aca-believe how much Rebel Wilson's pay has fluctuated throughout her career.

The Pitch Perfect actress detailed just how far her income jumped between her breakout role in Bridesmaids to being a Barden Bella in her new memoir Rebel Rising.

After sharing that she earned merely $3,500 to appear alongside Kristin Wiig, Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph in the 2011 wedding comedy, Rebel—who also compared her acting route as the "female Jonah Hill"— iterated it was the "first opportunity in Hollywood that changed the trajectory of my whole career."

As she put it, the pay "didn't matter to me."

Rebel explained it was just enough for her to join the SAG-AFTRA and continue seeking out roles in the U.S. In fact, within two weeks of Bridesmaids' box office success, the Senior Year star wrote that she booked six gigs.

"One of which was Pitch Perfect," she continued. "Boy, did that movie pay dividends!"

The 44-year-old earned $65,000 for the franchise's 2012 first installment. And after the 2015 sequel earned the biggest movie musical opening ever, Rebel was able to negotiate another massive salary leap for the third film—$10 million.