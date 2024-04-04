Rebel Wilson Reveals Her Shocking Salaries for Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids

Rebel Wilson detailed the massive leap in earnings between her 2011 Bridesmaids gig to 2012’s Pitch Perfect, a franchise that eventually gave her millions.

You won't aca-believe how much Rebel Wilson's pay has fluctuated throughout her career. 

The Pitch Perfect actress detailed just how far her income jumped between her breakout role in Bridesmaids to being a Barden Bella in her new memoir Rebel Rising.

After sharing that she earned merely $3,500 to appear alongside Kristin Wiig, Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph in the 2011 wedding comedy, Rebel—who also compared her acting route as the "female Jonah Hill"— iterated it was the "first opportunity in Hollywood that changed the trajectory of my whole career."

As she put it, the pay "didn't matter to me."

Rebel explained it was just enough for her to join the SAG-AFTRA and continue seeking out roles in the U.S. In fact, within two weeks of Bridesmaids' box office success, the Senior Year star wrote that she booked six gigs. 

"One of which was Pitch Perfect," she continued. "Boy, did that movie pay dividends!"

The 44-year-old earned $65,000 for the franchise's 2012 first installment. And after the 2015 sequel earned the biggest movie musical opening ever, Rebel was able to negotiate another massive salary leap for the third film—$10 million.

Her higher pay didn't come without some negotiating. Rebel wrote that producers originally wanted to completely replace the franchise's original cast—which also included Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, and Anna Camp—with a fresh ensemble led by Pitch Perfect 2 newcomer Hailee Steinfeld

Rebel recalled, "None of us original Bellas were happy about this."

Still, she and her fellow Bellas were able to negotiate pay and stay on to round out the trilogy in 2017. 

"Cue the big bucks," Rebel added. "Girl power!"

Rebel's character may be known for her horizontal running, but she was on the up-and-up when it came to her pay days. Read on for more stars who are earning big bucks

E! News reached out to Universal Pictures for comment but has not yet heard back. 

