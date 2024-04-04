Everything You Need To Get Your Feet Toe-tally Ready for Sandal Season

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's finally time to ditch the socks and slip into some sandals. After a long winter of hiding away in boots and closed-toe shoes, the thought of baring your feet might seem a little daunting. Trust me, I get it.
Let's face it, we all want soft, pretty feet to show off in those sandals. You might even notice that your feet are feeling a bit dry, or you've developed some pesky calluses. But fear not! This is the perfect opportunity to give your feet the TLC they deserve with some simple, affordable, and easy-to-use products.
Baby Foot Original Exfoliation Lavender Scented Foot Peel
I've used this since 2021 and can confidently say the results are unparalleled. I've tried to cut corners with cheaper options, but none come close to the transformative power of this foot peel.The experience of using it is both incredibly effective and oddly satisfying.
My go-to hack for sandal-ready feet has 33,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dr. Scholl's Ultra Hydrating Foot Mask 3 Pack
Infused with shea butter and macadamia oil, this luxurious foot mask deeply hydrates and nourishes dry, tired feet. Its easy-to-use design allows for mess-free application and maximum comfort while wearing.
These hydrating foot masks have 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dr. Scholl's Severe Cracked Heel Repair Restoring Balm
Erin Andrews shared, "I put this on when I get home or get back to the hotel and need some hydration on my feet. It's essential when I haven't been able to get a pedicure. It's super easy to travel with."
Erin's pick has 16,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maryton Glass Pumice Stone for Feet- Set of 2
This affordable find is just what to need to effectively removes calluses and rough skin with ease, leaving your feet feeling soft. It has 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rikans Foot File and Callus Remover
Crafted from surgical-grade stainless steel, this professional pedicure tool effortlessly removes tough calluses and dead skin from your feet. Its ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable grip and precise control, making it easy to achieve smooth and soft heels.
This top-selling pedicure tool has 84,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pritech Electric Feet Callus Remover
Get soft and beautiful feet with a rechargeable, electronic foot file. It effectively removes dead, hard, and cracked skin. It also comes in pink. Shoppers gave this 35,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks for Cracked Heel Treatment- 2 Pairs
Melissa Gorga shared, "You need to get these moisture socks. Put lotion on your feet and slip in your little moisture socks. Check them out because they work. You definitely need the moisture socks."
Melissa's recommendation has 8,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kerasal Nighttime Intensive Foot Repair
Experience the ultimate overnight foot transformation with Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair Nighttime Ointment. This ointment deeply moisturizes and repairs dry, cracked heels while you sleep. You'll wake up to noticeably softer and smoother feet after just one use.
This popular foot treatment has 36,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This callus remover has 39,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Exuviance Exfoliating & Conditioning Foot Balm
The first time I used this exfoliating foot balm, I was absolutely stunned by the major results. I purchased it multiple times and it's a worthy investment for anyone seeking noticeable improvements in foot texture and appearance. I know it's not cheap, but I insist it's like giving your feet a brand-new lease on life.
KNQZE Collapsible Foot Spa Bath with Heat, Remote Control
Say goodbye to rough, dry feet when you add a foot bath to your routine. The collapsible design makes storage a breeze, so you can enjoy spa-worthy relaxation without cluttering your space. This comes in 2 colors.
Lanwexy Bath Foot Bombs
These foot bath bombs provide a soothing and rejuvenating experience for your tired feet. As they dissolve in warm water, they release nourishing ingredients that soften and moisturize your skin, leaving your feet feeling super soft and refreshed.
