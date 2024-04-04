University of Kentucky Dance Team Honors Member Kate Kaufling After Her Death

Watch : University of Kentucky Dancer Kate Kaufling Dead at 20

The University of Kentucky dancers are memorializing their late teammate.

Days after the college shared Kate Kaufling died after a year-long battle with cancer, her fellow squad members shared a tribute on social media.

"Heaven has gained a beautiful Angel," their April 2 post, which includes a collage of photos of Kate, reads. "Please keep Kate's family and our UKDT family in your thoughts and prayers."

After starting at University of Kentucky in fall 2022, Kate joined the dance team with her twin sister Abbey Kaufling. Their coach Dawn Waters described the late 20-year-old in a statement as "a joy to coach and be around."

As Dawn put it, "Her smile could light up a room and she was beloved by all."

However, Kate was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2023, and underwent chemotherapy, which she later detailed on social media after completing treatment.

"2023 was by far not the year I had in mind," the nursing student wrote in a January 6 Instagram post. "Cancer is a curse I wish on no human being, but it did change my outlook on life. Hold on to your loved ones as long as you can."