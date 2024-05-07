Blake Lively Misses the 2024 Met Gala

Attention, Upper East Siders: We have a major update on the 2024 Met Gala.
Blake Lively did not hit the Met steps this year. While she hasn't shared why she skipped the event, the Gossip Girl alum—who's become a fan favorite on the red carpet over the years—has been booked and busy this year. She's been in Italy filming A Simple Favor 2, the sequel to the hit 2018 comedy thriller, alongside Anna Kendrick, as well as the movie adaptation of the Colleen Hoover book It Ends With Us in New York.
Plus, Blake recently attended a Tiffany & Co. party in New York on May 2. (See all of the stars that are in attendance at the 2024 Met Gala here.)
Fellow Met Gala favorite Jared Leto confirmed he also is also missing the fashionable this year due to his band 30 Seconds to Mars' Seasons World Tour.
"Back on the road," he exclusively told E! News at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards April 1. "It's been five years."
"I will be there in spirit with my head and my cat," Jared noted, "wishing everybody a beautiful night."
Indeed, the 2024 Met Gala was still a star-studded affair, given that Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez joined Anna Wintour as co-chairs of the lavish event, held on May 6 at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
And, as previously announced by Vogue, attendees this year followed the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme, which coincides with The Met's exhibit featuring an estimated 250 pieces from the Costume Institute's collection.
"The Met's innovative spring 2024 Costume Institute exhibition will push the boundaries of our imagination," museum CEO Max Hollein previously shared, "and invite us to experience the multisensory facets of a garment."
"'Sleeping Beauties' will heighten our engagement with these masterpieces of fashion," he continued, "by evoking how they feel, move, sound, smell, and interact when being worn, ultimately offering a deeper appreciation of the integrity, beauty, and artistic brilliance of the works on display."
Keep reading to see all of the celebs on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet...