Gilmore Girls’ Matt Czuchry Responds to Criticism About His Character Logan

Watch : Is Logan Really Rory's Baby Daddy on "Gilmore Girls"?!

Matt Czuchry doesn't know a lot, but he does know Logan loved Rory.

Though the original iteration of Gilmore Girls has been off the air since 2007, fans are still deeply invested in its characters—especially which love interest is best for protagonist Rory (Alexis Bledel). And after a TikTok video called his character Logan Huntzberger inconsistent and "below average," Matt had a message in defense of his former persona.

"We shouldn't be searching for perfection in anything," the Resident star said during an April 1 appearance on The Talk in response to the critical video. "Whether it be relationships or whatever it may be."

In fact, when it comes to Rory's other leading men, Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) and Dean (Jared Padalecki), Matt admitted each has his merits.

"I think that Logan had his strengths and weaknesses and Jess had his strengths and weaknesses and Dean had his strengths and weaknesses, like we all do," he added. "And I think that the fun of the show is that you've got these characters who are flawed and had these great pieces."