Gilmore Girls’ Matt Czuchry Responds to Criticism About His Character Logan

Matt Czuchry doesn't know a lot, but he does know Logan loved Rory.
Though the original iteration of Gilmore Girls has been off the air since 2007, fans are still deeply invested in its characters—especially which love interest is best for protagonist Rory (Alexis Bledel). And after a TikTok video called his character Logan Huntzberger inconsistent and "below average," Matt had a message in defense of his former persona.
"We shouldn't be searching for perfection in anything," the Resident star said during an April 1 appearance on The Talk in response to the critical video. "Whether it be relationships or whatever it may be."
In fact, when it comes to Rory's other leading men, Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) and Dean (Jared Padalecki), Matt admitted each has his merits.
"I think that Logan had his strengths and weaknesses and Jess had his strengths and weaknesses and Dean had his strengths and weaknesses, like we all do," he added. "And I think that the fun of the show is that you've got these characters who are flawed and had these great pieces."
He also noted that key to the show's enduring—and passionate—fanbase is it's relatability.
"That show has spanned generations because of the timeless nature of it," the 46-year-old added. "Amy Sherman Palladino and Dan Palladino, that created it, are amazing artists."
Though Rory and Logan parted ways amicably, though sadly, at the close of the original series, the two reunited for 2016's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. In fact, the two characters found themselves having an affair despite the fact that Rory was dating somebody else and Logan was engaged.
And to matters more complicated, when Rory finds herself pregnant at the end of the limited reunion series, it was subtly implied that Logan is the father.
But before that fact was officially confirmed in March 2023, Matt was ready to take that fact to the grave.
"They told me who the father of the baby was," he told Us Weekly in 2021. "And they said, ‘Yeah, you can tell whoever you want.' And I never have."