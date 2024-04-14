Summer House: Martha's Vineyard's Jasmine Cooper Details Motherhood Journey Amid Silas' Deployment

Watch : Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover Address 'Summer House' Breakup Comments

Jasmine Ellis Cooper is more than happy to pop bottles again this summer—of the baby variety, that is.

Nearly two months after welcoming her first child with Silas Cooper, the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard star is opening up about experiencing motherhood while her husband, an officer in the Army Reserve that appeared in the first season of the Bravo series, is currently serving overseas in Eastern Europe.

And though Silas' deployment came shortly before filming the show's second season, his presence was still felt from thousands of miles away.

"He made sure I had all the snacks and flowers—that I knew that he was thinking of me no matter how far he was," Jasmine, who gave birth to baby boy Silas Jr. in late February, told E! News in an exclusive interview, "That was really sweet."

Their journey into parenthood comes after the couple, who wed in June 2022, showcased the ups and downs of their relationship during their first summer in the vineyard as newlyweds. It was an experience that the screenwriter admits was tough to face at first.