Kirsten Dunst Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life With Jesse Plemons and Their 2 Kids

Balancing parenting with an acting career? Kirsten Dunst says bring it on.
In fact, the Virgin Suicides star recently shared some insight into parenting her two sons, Ennis, 5, and James, 2, whom she shares with fellow actor and husband Jesse Plemons.
"We're not just a ‘Siri, play whatever' household," Kirsten explained to Variety in a profile published April 3. "Our kids don't have iPads either. If they want to use an iPad on the plane, it's Dad's iPad. And we're not phone-at-restaurant kind of people."
And the 41-year-old—who also added that moms always need to keep apple juice on hand—has reasons for her technology-free rules, adding, "I'm not raising a kid that can't have conversations at the table."
Still, Kirsten admitted that she's seen Paw Patrol—likely due to her sons. And in addition to divulging some notes on her parenting style, Kirsten also gave insight into her family's practice of Christianity.
"I did have both my children baptized because I love the tradition," she added. "I believe in God."
Kirsten and Jesse—who met on the set of Fargo in 2015 and got married in 2022—are mostly private parents, but they have shared rare updates on their kids in the past.
In September, Kirsten posted a photo of one of her sons holding a Spider-Man umbrella, captioning it, "He has no idea his mom was MJ," and credited her husband for taking the snap.
And her work and family life have crossed paths before, too. In 2019, she shared that she had to stop cradling Ennis—then only a few months old—after getting spray tans for her gig in On Becoming God in Central Florida.
"I had a spray tan every Sunday for this role," she told Stephen Colbert on the Late Show at the time. "I remember Monday morning my mother-in-law is texting me. She's like, ‘I think Ennis has a little bit of brown, reddish hair coming in right here!' I was like, ‘Lisa, that's my spray tan!'"