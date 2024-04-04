Kirsten Dunst Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life With Jesse Plemons and Their 2 Kids

Watch : Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together

Balancing parenting with an acting career? Kirsten Dunst says bring it on.

In fact, the Virgin Suicides star recently shared some insight into parenting her two sons, Ennis, 5, and James, 2, whom she shares with fellow actor and husband Jesse Plemons.

"We're not just a ‘Siri, play whatever' household," Kirsten explained to Variety in a profile published April 3. "Our kids don't have iPads either. If they want to use an iPad on the plane, it's Dad's iPad. And we're not phone-at-restaurant kind of people."

And the 41-year-old—who also added that moms always need to keep apple juice on hand—has reasons for her technology-free rules, adding, "I'm not raising a kid that can't have conversations at the table."

Still, Kirsten admitted that she's seen Paw Patrol—likely due to her sons. And in addition to divulging some notes on her parenting style, Kirsten also gave insight into her family's practice of Christianity.