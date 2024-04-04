Christine Quinn Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Husband Christian Dumontet After His Arrests

Watch : Christine Quinn’s Husband Christian Dumontet Arrested For Second Time

Christine Quinn has been granted a temporary restraining order against her husband Christian Dumontet.

Days after the Selling Sunset alum filed the request, a judge has signed off on the court order.

The temporary restraining order for domestic violence prevention, granted March 28, requires Dumontet to move out of his and Quinn's home and grants her control of the property, per a copy of the documents obtained by E! News.

The order also states he must stay at least 100 yards away from her, her home, her workplace, her vehicle as well as from their 2-year-old son Christian and his school or childcare. In addition, the documents say Dumontet must maintain this distance from Quinn's Yorkshire Terriers Bubby and Teddy.

While the order also notes Dumontet can't contact Quinn or their son, there are the exceptions that he may engage with him during court-ordered contact or visits and that he "may have brief and peaceful contact" with Quinn about these visits. In addition, it contains an order to not abuse.

The restraining order is in effect until April 17, when a hearing is scheduled.

E! News has reached out to Quinn and Dumontet's lawyers for comment but has yet to hear back.