Christine Quinn Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Husband Christian Dumontet After His Arrests

Christine Quinn has been granted a temporary restraining order against her husband Christian Dumontet.
Days after the Selling Sunset alum filed the request, a judge has signed off on the court order.
The temporary restraining order for domestic violence prevention, granted March 28, requires Dumontet to move out of his and Quinn's home and grants her control of the property, per a copy of the documents obtained by E! News.
The order also states he must stay at least 100 yards away from her, her home, her workplace, her vehicle as well as from their 2-year-old son Christian and his school or childcare. In addition, the documents say Dumontet must maintain this distance from Quinn's Yorkshire Terriers Bubby and Teddy.
While the order also notes Dumontet can't contact Quinn or their son, there are the exceptions that he may engage with him during court-ordered contact or visits and that he "may have brief and peaceful contact" with Quinn about these visits. In addition, it contains an order to not abuse.
The restraining order is in effect until April 17, when a hearing is scheduled.
E! News has reached out to Quinn and Dumontet's lawyers for comment but has yet to hear back.
This temporary restraining order comes after Quinn was issued an emergency protective order against Dumontet from March 19 to March 26. It was around this time that Dumontet had been arrested twice in one week.
After his first arrest took place on March 19, the Los Angeles Police Department told E! News they responded to a call for a report of a domestic dispute and that "the husband threw a bag with glass but missed and struck the child causing injury," adding that he was booked on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
The police confirmed Dumontet was then arrested a second time on March 20 for violating the emergency protective order by returning to their residence.
In his own restraining order request filed against Quinn March 25, Dumontet denied throwing a bag of glass and accused her of filing a "false police report with fabricated allegations of domestic violence in an attempt to gain an upper hand in potential divorce and custody proceedings."
"Mr. Dumontet did not throw the bag towards Ms. Quinn, or their son," a copy of the documents obtained by E! News state. "Additionally, there was no glass in the bag, as there was no broken glass in the room or anywhere in the house."
