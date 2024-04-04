Julia Stiles Privately Welcomed Baby No. 3 With Husband Preston Cook

Watch : Happy Birthday Julia Stiles!: E! News Rewind

Oh baby, oh baby, Julia Stiles is a mom once again.

The 10 Things I Hate About You star recently shared that she and her husband Preston Cook privately welcomed their third child.

"I'm kind of like a bundle of emotions," Julia told The New York Times in an interview published April 3. "Because I have a 5-month-old baby and I went into directing my first movie."

While we know details about Julia's directorial debut—it's a film adaptation of Renée Carlino's novel Wish You Were Here, and filming wrapped in February—Julia and Preston have kept the details about their newest addition, including name and sex, under wraps. In fact, the pair haven't shared the news on their social media accounts, with Julia noting to the Times of her pregnancy, "I didn't really talk about it."

But according to the 43-year-old, becoming a mom—Julia and Preston also share Strummer, 6, and Arlo, 2—was the perfect practice for becoming a director.

"You have to think ten steps ahead but also be in the present moment," she explained. "You have to be good at time management. You have to be sensitive to people's needs and guide them, but also hold a boundary."