Psst! L’Occitane Is Having Their Friends & Family Sale Right Now, Score 20% Off All Their Bestsellers

If you're anything like me, investing in skincare and beauty products that help nourish and plump your skin is a top priority right now as I get older and realize… I'm no longer 25. That's why I've made it my mission this year to find the best products that work for my skin, straying away from the popularized American brands and testing out viral Korean skincare hacks and even French pharmacy products. Which is probably what led me to fall in love with the French luxury retailer, L'Occitane en Provence. The famous natural beauty brand has been around for ages now, and while I've always heard of it, it wasn't until this year that I decided to properly test out the brand and try it out for myself. Spoiler alert: It's now a brand I turn to for all my body, face, and hair products.
The only thing that stops me from buying everything off their site, is the luxury price tag. While all of their products are truly worth it (I'm looking at you Almond Shower Oil), I do wish I could stock up so I never run out. Well lucky for us, L'Occitane's annual Friends & Family sale is officially here, and there's never been a better time to snag all your favorite beauty and skincare products in bulk. Yes, you read that right. Starting today, April 10th until April 16th, the French luxury brand is offering 20% off sitewide (that means all their bestsellers!), and I've done the math for you below. Just make sure to use the code FRIEND to shop the big annual event to see the savings in your cart. And even if you're not looking to buy in bulk and want to try out a few of their coveted products, I highly recommend their subscribe & save auto-replenishment feature that gets you 10% off, free shipping, and even samples with every recurring order. So, what are you waiting for? Run, don't walk to their sale, and keep scrolling for a few of my favorite picks that you need in your life ASAP.
Shea Butter Hand Cream
Fan-favorite Shea Butter hand cream guarantees to work its magic on dry hands, leaving them feeling irresistibly soft and smooth. Packed with a hefty dose of 20% Shea Butter, the brand claims 97% of people felt instant relief after just one use. Make sure to stock up and keep one in each of your handbags!
Aqua Réotier Ultra Thirst-Quenching Gel
Quench your skin's thirst with the rejuvenating Réotier water gel, powered by hydrating hyaluronic acid. Its ultra-fresh formula acts as a hydration magnet, leaving your skin glowing with moisture all day, while thousands of micro-bubbles instantly energize and revitalize for a radiant, plump feel.
Almond Shower Oil
Experience luxury in a bottle with the almond shower oil, transforming from decadent oil to a comforting, milky lather on contact with water. Enriched with sweet almond oil, it cleanses and softens while evoking the essence of Mediterranean almond groves, perfect for both a lavish bath or a silky shave.
Shea Verbena Extra-Gentle Soap
Start your mornings with L'Occitane's Verbena solid soap, boasting a vibrant scent that awakens the senses. Enriched with Shea Extract, it cleanses gently, leaving your skin soft and moisturized, while its palm oil-free formula honors traditional soap-making techniques from Provence.
Shea Butter Intensive Foot Balm
Nourish and soothe dry to very dry feet with the rich Shea Butter intensive foot balm, infused with 25% Shea Butter for intense hydration and a delicate, fresh scent, while reducing roughness and discomfort over time with daily use.
Immortelle Divine Cream
Elevate your skincare routine with L'Occitane's enhanced best-selling face cream, clinically proven to visibly reduce age spots by 12%, unveiling a more vibrant and youthful complexion. Enriched with Immortelle Super Extract, boasting the power of retinol and vitamin C, this luxurious cream gently enhances skin's volume and structure for an extra soft feel.
Reine Blanche Targeted Dark Spot Night Care
Time to tackle those dark spots head-on with this powerful overnight treatment, packed with 30% more brightening actives than our favorite Reine Blanche serum. Clinically proven to fade dark spots, blemish marks, and uneven pigmentation, let your skin do the talking for a brighter, clearer complexion by the morning.
Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum
Revive tired skin overnight with L'Occitane's top-rated serum, designed to give you a refreshed look after just one use. Infused with Immortelle essential oil and a calming sap-like extract, it helps your skin bounce back from daily stresses like late nights and screen time, reducing fine lines for a brighter morning glow.
Almond Milk Concentrate
Treat yourself to this velvety body cream, packed with almond milk and oil to give you instantly smoother, firmer skin that stays hydrated for 48 hours. You won't be able to resist its cozy scent of fresh almonds and warm vanilla.
Luxury Meets Hydration
Pamper yourself with this luxury four-piece almond oil-infused set, leaving your skin irresistibly soft and oh-so-yummy. It comes with the almond shower oil, almond milk concentrate, almond delicious soap, and almond delicious hand cream.
