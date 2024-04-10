Psst! L’Occitane Is Having Their Friends & Family Sale Right Now, Score 20% Off All Their Bestsellers

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're anything like me, investing in skincare and beauty products that help nourish and plump your skin is a top priority right now as I get older and realize… I'm no longer 25. That's why I've made it my mission this year to find the best products that work for my skin, straying away from the popularized American brands and testing out viral Korean skincare hacks and even French pharmacy products. Which is probably what led me to fall in love with the French luxury retailer, L'Occitane en Provence. The famous natural beauty brand has been around for ages now, and while I've always heard of it, it wasn't until this year that I decided to properly test out the brand and try it out for myself. Spoiler alert: It's now a brand I turn to for all my body, face, and hair products.

The only thing that stops me from buying everything off their site, is the luxury price tag. While all of their products are truly worth it (I'm looking at you Almond Shower Oil), I do wish I could stock up so I never run out. Well lucky for us, L'Occitane's annual Friends & Family sale is officially here, and there's never been a better time to snag all your favorite beauty and skincare products in bulk. Yes, you read that right. Starting today, April 10th until April 16th, the French luxury brand is offering 20% off sitewide (that means all their bestsellers!), and I've done the math for you below. Just make sure to use the code FRIEND to shop the big annual event to see the savings in your cart. And even if you're not looking to buy in bulk and want to try out a few of their coveted products, I highly recommend their subscribe & save auto-replenishment feature that gets you 10% off, free shipping, and even samples with every recurring order. So, what are you waiting for? Run, don't walk to their sale, and keep scrolling for a few of my favorite picks that you need in your life ASAP.