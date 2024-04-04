Hannah Waddingham Details Trauma From Filming Game of Thrones Waterboarding Scene

Watch : ‘House of the Dragon’: Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

Hannah Waddingham battled a difficult acting experience.

The Game of Thrones actress—who appeared as Septa Unella on seasons five and six of the hit HBO series—shared that she experienced trauma from filming a scene in which her character is tortured by Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane, played by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson.

"Thrones gave me something I wasn't expecting from it," Hannah explained during an April 2 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, "and that is chronic claustrophobia."

The Ted Lasso star went on to describe the specific season six moment that spurred on her fear, explaining that it was "10 hours" of her "being actually waterboarded."

"I'm strapped to a table with leather straps," she detailed, adding that the bands were so that she couldn't lift up her head—because she thought it wuld be "too obvious" to viewers if the straps were loose.

When the scene finally wrapped, Hannah recalled being physically and emotionally drained.