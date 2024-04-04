Watch : University of Kentucky Dancer Kate Kaufling Dead at 20

The Wildcats are in mourning.

University of Kentucky dance team member Kate Kaufling died on March 31 following a battle with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, according to the college. She was 20.

After joining the team last year alongside twin sister Abbey, the nursing student became a ray of light on the squad.

"Kate was a joy to coach and to be around," head coach Dawn Walters said in a statement. "Her smile could light up a room and she was beloved by all."

The coach continued, "We will remember her for the tough battle she fought with osteosarcoma over the past year. She was brave until the very end and all of us can draw inspiration from the courageous battle that she fought. Our thoughts, prayers and love are with the Kaufling family."

In addition to having a passion for dance, Kate was also an "amazing student," who worked tirelessly, according to UK Executive Associate Athletics Director Sandy Bell.