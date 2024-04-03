The Best Tinted Sunscreens for All Skin Types, Get a Boost of Color & Protect Your Skin All at Once

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
My Picks:
- Editor's Pick: Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen,
$20.49$8.75
- Best Deal: Australian Gold Botanical SPF 50 Tinted Mineral Sunscreen, $12.74
- Drugstore Pick: CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen with Sheer Tint,
$15.99$11.20
- Best for Sensitive Skin: Tower 28 SunnyDays Tinted SPF 30, $32
- Best for Oily Skin: ColorScience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Flex, $54
- Best for Mature Skin: SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense, $72
- Best for that Natural Glow: Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Sunscreen, $38
When it comes to anti-aging, you can use red light therapy or a lot of skincare products – which are great options – or you could invest in a daily sunscreen. Now, if you're not a fan of the way sunscreen can look or feel on your face, then I'm here today to tell you about tinted sunscreens. A tinted sunscreen can give you a creamy or matte finish to even out your skin tone, plus give you that protection from the sun's rays. It's a tinted moisturizer with SPF, essentially. They're perfect for oily skin, dry skin, acne-prone skin, mature skin, sensitive skin, and more, and since they can come in dozens of shades, you're sure to find the right option for you. To help you choose the best tinted sunscreen for your skin type, I've broken down factors to look for in your decision making process. Let's go.
What Is Tinted Sunscreen?
There's no mystery to it, tinted sunscreens are sunblock with a bit of color in them. They still protect your skin from harmful UV rays, but the pigmented tint can act like a buildable foundation in your skincare routine. It's like your makeup and skin protection had an adorable (and handy) little baby. Just apply a coin-sized amount to your face for light to medium coverage and re-apply as needed.
What to Look for in a Tinted Sunscreen
There are a few factors to consider when shopping for a tinted sunscreen:
- Type of Sunscreen: There are two types of sunscreen -- mineral (or physical) sunscreen and chemical sunscreen. Most tinted sunscreens are a mineral formula, which means they use minerals, specifically zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, or a combo of both, to physically block both UVA and UVB waves, acting like a shield over your skin. Chemical sunscreens, made up of chemical ingredients like octinoxate, homosalate, octisalate, avobenzone, or oxybenzone, protect the skin from UVB rays by absorbing the UV light. Which sunscreen you choose depends on your personal preference, but those with sensitive skin might find that mineral sunscreens are less irritating.
- SPF: The SPF of your sunscreen depends on you. Generally, it's good to use an SPF 30 or higher, and at least SPF 50 for extra protection.
- Shade: How much pigment is in your sunscreen depends on you. Some brands have just a few color options, while others have dozens, some provide full coverage, while others deliver a light, natural glow – again, it's up to you.
So, keep on scrolling for the best tinted sunscreens to take you to Coachella, Stagecoach, the beach, the mountains, or just a coffee run. Protect your skin daily, and look great doing it. What else could you want?
Editor's Tinted Sunscreen Pick:
Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen
Sun Bum is my usual go-to when it comes to sunscreen, especially their tinted sunscreen. It smells so good, delivers a sheer, lightweight color that looks so natural, and delivers 40 minutes of water resistance. My favorite part is that it's also reef compliant, so it won't harm the coral when you swim.
- What's Good: Matte finish, smells like coconut, blends naturally, reef compliant
- SPF Level: SPF 30
- Chemical or Mineral: Mineral
The Best Tinted Sunscreen Deal
Australian Gold Botanical SPF 50 Tinted Mineral Sunscreen
Backed by over 11,000 5-star Amazon reviews, Australian Gold's tinted sunscreen isn't just popular, it's also a great deal -- 3 ounces for $12. Featured here is medium to tan, but you can also get fair to light and rich to deep for another color option for broad spectrum protection. It can even out your skin tone with weightless results and you can wear it as foundation for a natural look.
- What's Good: Matte finish, high SPF, doubles as a BB cream foundation, great deal for 3 ounces
- SPF Level: SPF 50
- Chemical or Mineral: Mineral
The Best Tinted Sunscreen Drugstore Pick
CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen with Sheer Tint
Infused with hyaluronic acid for moisture and niacinamide to calm skin, this tinted sunscreen is lightweight, non-greasy, and you can pick it up at your local drugstore. It's designed for all skin tones and can even strengthen your skin's natural barrier.
- What's Good: Matte finish, high SPF, doubles as a BB cream foundation
- SPF Level: SPF 50
- Chemical or Mineral: Mineral
The Best Tinted Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin
SunnyDays Tinted SPF 30
Available in 17 shades, this tinted sunscreen is designed for those with sensitive skin. It delivers light to medium build coverage and a natural finish that won't clog pores or leave a white cast.
- What's Good: Designed for sensitive & acne-prone skin, natural finish, available in 17 shades
- SPF Level: SPF 30
- Chemical or Mineral: Mineral
The Best Tinted Sunscreen for Oily Skin
Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Flex
This lightweight serum features encapsulated iron-oxide pigments to add to your natural skin tone and it's available in 4 shades. It delivers medium color coverage and a demi-matte finish that's ideal for dry, oily, or combination skin.
- What's Good: Demi-matte finish, 4 shades, medium color coverage
- SPF Level: SPF 50
- Chemical or Mineral: Mineral
The Best Tinted Moisturizer for Mature Skin
Physical Fusion UV Defense
Designed for all kinds of skin, especially mature skin, this tinted sunscreen can even help to boost your epidermis' natural defenses to stresses in your environment. It goes on sheer and can boost your skin's radiance and leave it dewy and youthful.
- What's Good: Goes on sheer, includes a plankton extract that can increase skin's resistance to UV & stresses due to heat
- SPF Level: SPF 50
- Chemical or Mineral: Mineral
The Best Tinted Sunscreen for That Natural Glow
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Sunscreen
Looking for a glowy, lightweight lotion that also delivers a high SPF? Then look no further. This Supergoop! Glowscreen can act as a makeup primer and give you a radiant boost. Plus, it's infused with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and vitamin B5 for softness and hydration.
- What's Good: Gives off a radiant glow
- SPF Level: SPF 40
- Chemical or Mineral: Chemical
The Best Tinted Sunscreen for Dry Skin
EltaMD UV Elements Tinted Sunscreen Moisturizer
The hydrating texture of this tinted sunscreen can help to soothe and moisturize dry skin, while the hint of color evens out your skin tone and hides imperfections. One enthusiastic reviewer reported, "I have super dry, sensitive skin. Most sunscreens dry me out even more and cause me to break out, but this one does NOT!!! It is a little pricy but so worth it."
- What's Good: Hydrating, ideal for sensitive, dry, and combination skin
- SPF Level: SPF 50
- Chemical or Mineral: Mineral
The Best Tinted Sunscreen for Light Coverage
Saie Slip Tint
Need just a hint of coverage? Then the Saie Slip Tint is just what you need. It's lightweight, liquid, and available in 14 shades. Plus, it's packed with hyaluronic acid for moisture and licorice root extract for brightening your skin's tone.
- What's Good: Lightweight, radiant, liquid coverage, available in 14 shades
- SPF Level: SPF 35
- Chemical or Mineral: Mineral
The Best Tinted Sunscreen for Full Coverage
MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Crème
I love the creamy, luxe way that MDSolarSciences tinted sunscreen feels on my face. It can give you that full coverage over your face, while green tea and fruit extracts protect and restore your skin's radiance. Plus, there's firming vitamin C and soothing vitamin E.
- What's Good: Creamy texture, sheer matte finish
- SPF Level: SPF 30
- Chemical or Mineral: Mineral
The Tinted Sunscreen with 30 Available Shades
TULA Skin Care Radiant Skin Brightening Serum
Brighten your skin and even out your skin tone with TULA's brightening serum with an SPF 30. It includes rainbow seaweed, hyaluronic acid, and collagen for boosting your skin's radiance, and since it comes in 30 shades, you're sure to find the right hue for you.
- What's Good: 30 available shades, serum is packed with ingredients for glowy skin
- SPF Level: SPF 30
- Chemical or Mineral: Mineral
The Best Tinted Sunscreen for Sampling the Perfect Shade
5 in 1 Tinted Sunscreen - Color Match Set
If you're not sure which shade you are, this color match set is the perfect solution. Here, you get three sample pots so you can test the colors for yourself. Plus, it has hyaluronic acid, red algae, aloe vera, and more, to hydrate and moisturize the skin.
- What's Good: Includes 3 samples with different shades
- SPF Level: SPF 30
- Chemical or Mineral: Mineral
Looking to reduce those fine lines and wrinkles, too? Then check out the best at-home red light therapy devices, according to a dermatologist.