Makeup You Can Sleep in That Actually Improves Your Skin? Yes, That’s a Thing and It’s 45% Off

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Simplicity is key, especially for those with sensitive or reactive skin. Selecting makeup products that won't exacerbate irritation is essential, yet deciphering which ones are truly compatible can be challenging. This is why I recommend bareMinerals.

The brand bareMinerals is all about makeup that gives you better skin with product formulas that are clean with skin-improving ingredients, according to the brand. The bareMinerals powder foundation and powder concealer are made with just five mineral-based ingredients. The brand claims that these formulas are "so pure you can sleep in them." These products are great for sensitive skin and they are "clinically proven to improve skin texture and tone instantly and over time," per bareMinerals. Using these products may be the one situation that wearing makeup may actually improve your skin.

Right now, there's a great deal on a bundle with bareMinerals powder foundation and powder concealer at QVC. There are several options to choose from with foundation and a complementary concealer shade, which gets rid of the guesswork for you. You can get this duo for just $37. If you purchased these products separately, it would cost $66. Get your shop on before this price disappears.