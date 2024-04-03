Why Rebel Wilson Thinks Adele Hates Her

Watch : Rebel Wilson Reveals She Tried Ozempic for Weight Loss: 'Those Drugs Can Be Good'

Rebel Wilson isn't sure Adele will be sending her love anytime soon.

In fact, the Pitch Perfect star believes there may be some bad blood between her and the "Rolling in the Deep" singer.

"Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say," Rebel reflected in her new memoir Rebel Rising. "This is why, I think, Adele hates me. There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another."

But the 44-year-old made it clear it was just her impression that Adele "didn't like being compared to 'Fat Amy.'"

"I am assuming, because to be fair I've never asked her," Rebel explained, adding that the Grammy winner, "always quickly turns away from me at the few events where I've seen her as if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her for more than thirty seconds."

E! News reached out to reps for Adele but has not heard back.