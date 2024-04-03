Why Rebel Wilson Thinks Adele Hates Her

Rebel Wilson isn't sure Adele will be sending her love anytime soon.
In fact, the Pitch Perfect star believes there may be some bad blood between her and the "Rolling in the Deep" singer.
"Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say," Rebel reflected in her new memoir Rebel Rising. "This is why, I think, Adele hates me. There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another."
But the 44-year-old made it clear it was just her impression that Adele "didn't like being compared to 'Fat Amy.'"
"I am assuming, because to be fair I've never asked her," Rebel explained, adding that the Grammy winner, "always quickly turns away from me at the few events where I've seen her as if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her for more than thirty seconds."
E! News reached out to reps for Adele but has not heard back.
Rebel recalled that fans would mistake her for the Grammy winner when she was in England, explaining, "I legit signed an autograph once as Adele at Claridge's because the people truly thought I was her and wouldn't leave me alone until I did."
But despite getting the impression the "Rumor Has It" artist was less than thrilled by the comparison, Rebel was than honored by the comparison because, as she put it, "Adele's f--king awesome."
While Rebel previously shared that she made her name playing the "fat funny character" and was concerned that losing weight might limit opportunities, she went on to lose 77 pounds with Ozempic in 2020. And Adele revealed she lost about 100 pounds the year before.
The Bridesmaids actress also noted in her book that she didn't have the best experience when she eventually ran into the 35-year-old. In fact, Rebel even described Adele as "b--chy" when they met during an Oscars after-after party in 2020.
While her fianceé Ramona Agruma supports her memoir, she was concerned about getting on Adele's bad side. As Rebel put it, "Like you're afraid you're going to get barred from her concerts or something? I don't think that'll happen, babe."
