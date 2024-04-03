Sarah Paulson Shares Her Take on the Nepo Baby Debate

Watch : Sarah Paulson Talks Working With "Extraordinary" Actors

Sarah Paulson doesn't care who your parents are.

The American Horror Story actress shared her two cents on nepotism in the industry by emphasizing the talent of Ella Beatty—the youngest daughter of Oscar winners Annette Bening and Warren Beatty—her costar in the Broadway play Appropriate.

"The nepo baby thing gets a lot of play, but the truth of the matter is like, this is a perfect example of why I sort of don't know how much weight that holds or if it's really specific to the real gravitas that Ella possesses," Sarah exclusively explained to E! News. "The sort of specialness of the way she was raised, I think, by two real human beings—who may have a certain standing or status within the industry—but that is the least relevant thing to them as a family." (for more from Sarah and her Appropriate costars tune into E! News April 3 at 11 p.m.)

In fact, Ella has already impressed Sarah, as well as other costars Michael Esper and Corey Stoll since joining the show in March.