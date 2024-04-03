Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Models Tiny Red Bikini in New Photo

Watch : Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Throwback Photo With Husband Patrick

Brittany Mahomes wore an itsy bitsy teenie weenie red bikini.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut as a Rookie in their February issue, and is showing new behind the scenes looks from her photoshoot in Belize.

In the new photo shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (which has a new issue on stands in May), the 28-year-old can be seen sporting a barely there red bikini, along with a woven, red cowboy hat, showing off a tattoo on her left rib.

Brittany—who shares children Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 16 months, with Patrick—was burning Kansas City Chiefs red all throughout her Sports Illustrated photoshoot, donning a red high cut one piece suit for photos published in the February issue.

And while marking the modeling milestone, she also stressed the importance of being your own cheer captain.

"Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself," she told the magazine. "People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you' to be the best version of yourself is what really matters."