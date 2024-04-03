Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Models Tiny Red Bikini in New Photo

Brittany Mahomes wore an itsy bitsy teenie weenie red bikini.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut as a Rookie in their February issue, and is showing new behind the scenes looks from her photoshoot in Belize.
In the new photo shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (which has a new issue on stands in May), the 28-year-old can be seen sporting a barely there red bikini, along with a woven, red cowboy hat, showing off a tattoo on her left rib.
Brittany—who shares children Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 16 months, with Patrick—was burning Kansas City Chiefs red all throughout her Sports Illustrated photoshoot, donning a red high cut one piece suit for photos published in the February issue.
And while marking the modeling milestone, she also stressed the importance of being your own cheer captain.
"Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself," she told the magazine. "People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you' to be the best version of yourself is what really matters."
And for Brittany, it doesn't matter if that belief in yourself comes from "being a great wife or mom" or "career goals." Instead it's about being the best version of yourself, because that's "the most important thing you can be."
As she put it: "I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself. Love yourself and feel confident in whatever you do."
And that mentality has clearly made an impact on husband Patrick, who has often talked about just how lucky he is to have found love with Brittany.
"She has her head on her shoulders the right way," the NFL star, who tied the knot with Brittany in March 2022 after 10 years of dating, told E! News in July. "She's my rock. She's the one that, through tough times, can get me through."
For more of Brittany and Patrick's 12-year long love story, keep reading.