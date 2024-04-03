Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Models Tiny Red Bikini in New Photo

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, showed off her toned figure in a new image from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Watch: Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Throwback Photo With Husband Patrick

Brittany Mahomes wore an itsy bitsy teenie weenie red bikini.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut as a Rookie in their February issue, and is showing new behind the scenes looks from her photoshoot in Belize.

In the new photo shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (which has a new issue on stands in May), the 28-year-old can be seen sporting a barely there red bikini, along with a woven, red cowboy hat, showing off a tattoo on her left rib.

Brittany—who shares children Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 16 months, with Patrick—was burning Kansas City Chiefs red all throughout her Sports Illustrated photoshoot, donning a red high cut one piece suit for photos published in the February issue.

And while marking the modeling milestone, she also stressed the importance of being your own cheer captain.

"Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself," she told the magazine. "People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you' to be the best version of yourself is what really matters."

photos
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Cutest Family Moments

And for Brittany, it doesn't matter if that belief in yourself comes from "being a great wife or mom" or "career goals." Instead it's about being the best version of yourself, because that's "the most important thing you can be."

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

As she put it: "I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself. Love yourself and feel confident in whatever you do."

And that mentality has clearly made an impact on husband Patrick, who has often talked about just how lucky he is to have found love with Brittany.

"She has her head on her shoulders the right way," the NFL star, who tied the knot with Brittany in March 2022 after 10 years of dating, told E! News in July. "She's my rock. She's the one that, through tough times, can get me through."

For more of Brittany and Patrick's 12-year long love story, keep reading.

Instagram

High School Sweethearts

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes' relationship began in 2012 when they were students at Whitehouse High School in Texas. In Sept. 2020, after eight years of dating, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposed to Brittany inside Arrowhead Stadium, of course. 

Instagram

A Growing Team

In Feb. 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sterling Skye Mahomes. A year later, Sterling was in attendance as her parents said "I do" at their wedding ceremony in Hawaii. By May 2022, they announced they were expecting a second child together

Instagram

Halloween Celebrations

"The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster," Brittany wrote on Instagram in Oct. 2022 alongside the family's Halloween costumes.

Instagram

An Extra Special Holiday Season

Less than a month later, on Nov. 28, Brittany gave birth to a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

Instagram

Super Bowl Sterling

Sterling and Brittany cheered on Patrick as the Chiefs won the 2023 Super Bowl.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Met Gala Moments

On the first Monday in May, the pair posed together on the Met Gala red carpet.

Instagram

Mother's Day Outing

Brittany, a co-owner of the women’s soccer team the Kansas City Current, celebrated Mother's Day 2023 by watching the team play. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Red Carpet Ready

At the 2023 ESPYS, Patrick was awarded Best NFL Player and Best Athlete, Men's Sports, while the Kansas City Chiefs won Best Team.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Thanksgiving Portrait

The family of four celebrated Thanksgiving 2023 with this sweet snap.

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

In early December, the duo donned matching reindeer onesies at a holiday party in Kansas City.

