You Won't Believe How Julie Chrisley Made a Chicken and Stuffing Casserole in Prison

Julie Chrisley is the casserole queen, even behind bars.
In fact, Savannah Chrisley recently revealed her mom did some crafty cooking over the holidays and whipped up a delicious meal for her fellow prison inmates using only the scarcest of resources.
"I decided to cook for Thanksgiving," Savannah, reading a letter written by Julie last November, recounted on the Apr. 2 episode of her Unlocked podcast. "I fought against it but I decided to do it. There was about 10 of us who cooked together. I made chicken and stuffing casseroles. There was chips and dip. Several ladies made dessert. It doesn't sound like much, but cooking anything in here is a chore."
Julie—who is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Kentucky for bank fraud and tax evasion—went on to explain exactly how she baked her Thanksgiving dish without a kitchen or utensils. (Her husband Todd Chrisley is also currently serving 10 years behind bars.)
"Cooking is done on radiators in the winter and with hot water and a small Rubbermaid orange cooler in the summer," the 51-year-old wrote. "There's no refrigerator, no knives, of course, no staples other than a few spices from commissary. We made the best of it though and just sitting around a table was nice."
And despite it being her first Thanksgiving away from her family since she and Todd reported to prison in January 2023, Julie noted the celebration was a minor comfort.
"There really are some great women in here," her letter concluded. "We are all so different, however prison unites you in a way. I made it through another holiday. Christmas is next and I'm not looking forward to it."
Savannah also noted she thought the "most touching" part of her mom's letter was that she stated she has "so much to be thankful for" despite her ongoing legal troubles.
"You expect her to be down in the dumps," the 26-year-old said. "I would be. I would be friggin' miserable."
