Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel's Husband Josh Bowling Faced Paternity Suit After Private Wedding

Watch : Conjoined Twin Sisters Abby and Brittany Hensel Clap Back at the “Haters”

Fans are uncovering more about Abby Hensel's husband Josh Bowling.

One week after it was revealed that the Abby & Brittany star, who rose to fame as a child alongside her conjoined twin sister Brittany Hensel, has been married for more than two years, details about her husband's paternity case have come to light.

Josh's ex-wife Annica Bowling filed a paternity lawsuit against him and another individual in October 2023, according to court records viewed by E! News. Five months later in March, per the records, a genetic test was filed though the results have not been shared publicly.

Josh and Annica—who share an 8-year-old—broke up in 2019 after nine years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2020, per court documents. That same year, Annica welcomed another child, who is referred to as their daughter's "half-sister" in the divorce documents.

E! News has reached out to both Annica and Josh's attorneys for comment but has yet to hear back.