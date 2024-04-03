Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel's Husband Josh Bowling Faced Paternity Suit After Private Wedding

After fans learned that Abby Hensel, who rose to fame alongside conjoined twin Brittany, privately wed Josh Bowling in 2021, it was revealed that his ex filed a paternity suit against him in 2023.

Watch: Conjoined Twin Sisters Abby and Brittany Hensel Clap Back at the “Haters”

Fans are uncovering more about Abby Hensel's husband Josh Bowling.

One week after it was revealed that the Abby & Brittany star, who rose to fame as a child alongside her conjoined twin sister Brittany Hensel, has been married for more than two years, details about her husband's paternity case have come to light.

Josh's ex-wife Annica Bowling filed a paternity lawsuit against him and another individual in October 2023, according to court records viewed by E! News. Five months later in March, per the records, a genetic test was filed though the results have not been shared publicly.

Josh and Annica—who share an 8-year-old—broke up in 2019 after nine years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2020, per court documents. That same year, Annica welcomed another child, who is referred to as their daughter's "half-sister" in the divorce documents.

E! News has reached out to both Annica and Josh's attorneys for comment but has yet to hear back.

Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

The revelation comes days after fans learned Abby—who first entered the public eye in 1996 when she and Brittany appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show—and Josh tied the knot in 2021, per public records reviewed by Today

While the sisters spent years in the spotlight, they've been living a more private life as of late. 

"The internet is extra LOUD today," a video shared to Abby and Brittany's TikTok account on March 28 stated, seemingly addressing the news. "We have always been around."

Though they've yet to speak directly about the wedding, the twins appeared to recently clap back at any critics

"This is a message to all the haters out here," a March 29 TikTok video also noted. "If you don't like what I do but watch everything I'm doing, you're still a fan." 

To learn more about Abby and Brittany, keep reading.

Origin / YouTube

Abby and Brittany’s Surprise Arrival

Abby and Brittany were born on March 7, 1990. Their mother, Patty Hensel, shared in a 2007 documentary Extraordinary People: The Twins Who Share a Body that she only expected to deliver one baby when she gave birth based on scans. Abby and Brittany were initially born with three arms, but had one removed as it wasn’t functional. 

Patty and her husband Mike Hensel were told Abby and Brittany were inseparable as babies. And while Patty explained that separation may have been possible as the girls matured, the parents chose to keep them conjoined as they were able to live a full, healthy life together.

"We never wish we were separated," Abby and Brittany both explained in the 2007 documentary. "Because then we wouldn't get to do the things we can do—play softball, meet new people, run." 

A Singular Bond 

In the 2007 documentary, Abby and Brittany explained that they are often able to anticipate what the other will say when curating an email or online message. In fact, they tend to refer to themselves as one person, unless they disagree. In those cases, they'll say "Abby says" or "Brittany says."

They also now share singular social media accounts, which are private and mostly inactive. 

Abby and Brittany Understand the Curiosity—To a Point

Abby and Brittany have long expressed their understanding of people's curiosity toward their life. Still, they admitted to feeling frustration at the reaction they’re met with in public, especially people taking their photo without permission.

“We absolutely hate when people take pictures of us” Abby explained in 2007. “And we will throw a fit about it, and make them embarrassed.”

Additionally, while doctors were curious about their health and growing process as children, Mike and Patty Hensel did not allow any unnecessary tests be done on their daughters. Brittany and Abby also said the doctor's office was their least favorite place to go at the time. 

“While they are unique, the family wants to treat them like they are just like anyone else,” the family’s doctor Joy Westerdahl explained in 2007. “I have to be mindful of the family’s wishes not to get too involved.”

Abby’s Blended Family  

After marrying Josh Bowling, a nurse and veteran, Abby gained another family member—his 8-year-old daughter Isabella. The couple officially tied the knot on November 13, 2021. And while the news was shocking to the public, Abby and Brittany have always had starting a family on their minds.  

"Yeah, we're going to be moms," Brittany said in Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16 in 2006. "We haven't thought about how being moms is going to work yet."

Their Foray Into Reality TV 

Now in their thirties, Abby and Brittany have maintained their privacy since Abby & Brittany aired in 2012. The one-season reality series depicted the young women's lives as they wrapped up college and entered into adulthood. 

Life Outside the Spotlight 

Abby and Brittany began working as a teacher shortly after graduating college. When they were initially hired, they shared they were not in a salaried position, but were given separate contracts, and split their pay.

They currently teach fifth grade together at an elementary school in Minnesota. 

“Math and science is kind of my strong point,” Abby explained on an episode of Abby & Brittany. “Where Brittany is more focused on the language arts, reading—stuff like that.”

