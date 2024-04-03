Snag This $199 Above Ground Pool for Just $88 & Achieve the Summer of Your Dreams

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you melt in the heat and are looking for a way to stay cool in the summer (that's not just standing in front of an air conditioner), then I have one word for you: pool. Now, you may be thinking, "that's too much money" or "I don't have enough space," but I'm here to tell you that there are options. Namely, the Summer Waves above ground pool that's currently on sale over at Walmart. This round pool has been marked down from $199 to $88 (saving you $111) and it's such a great deal that it's sure to go fast.

Here's what you need to know. The pool measures 15 feet by 36 inches, so it's large enough to fit 7 to 8 people (ages 6 and up). It features a dark rattan print that can go with any backyard vibe, plus it's durable and puncture-resistant. But, if there is a puncture, it comes with a repair patch for fixing and a filter pump for getting that clear, fresh H20. The pool is easy to use and quick to set up – just inflate the top ring and the pool will rise as it fills with water.

Swim and float your way into the summer of your dreams. But don't wait, this price won't last forever. So, scroll down and get the Summer Waves pool while you can. Thank us later.