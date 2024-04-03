Chance the Rapper and Wife Kirsten Corley Break Up After 5 Years of Marriage

Chance the Rapper and wife Kirsten Corley have announced their separation after five years of marriage: "We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the same time we spent together."

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley are going their separate ways.

After five years of marriage and more than a decade together, the pair announced they are divorcing.

"After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways," a joint statement shared on their social media accounts April 3 read. "We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the same time we spent together."

Chance and Kirsten, who share daughters Kensli, 8, and Marli, 4, noted, "God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you."

In 2015, the rapper shared he and his then-longtime girlfriend welcomed their first baby together, explaining he "learned to love better" after becoming a dad.

"I wanted make a grandiose and poetic statement with her weight and size and DOB to show how much this means to me," he captioned his social media post at the time, "but I think it'd be more appropriate and fatherly of me to just say thanks to those who helped us during this pregnancy."

2024 Celebrity Breakups

The Chicago native, who tied the knot with Kirsten in 2019 after nearly six years of dating, has also expressed the appreciation he's felt for his family.

Instagram/@chancetherapper

"I've been waking up daily with a newfound gratitude and being very grateful that I'm married right now," Chance told People in 2020. "The fact that me, my daughters and my wife all live in one house together is a huge, huge blessing, so I've just been taking that in."

Instagram / Chance the Rapper

As for Kirsten, the entrepreneur has also shared rare glimpses into her life with the "No Problem" artist, with whom she first crossed paths when they were kids.

"I hope when you look at us, you don't see 'the perfect family,'" she captioned a November 2020 Instagram post. "I hope you see two imperfect human beings who are doing their best to cultivate a home rooted in Love & Grace. Marriage is difficult. It would be irresponsible to say otherwise, or give ya'll the impression that it's a walk in the park."

As she explained, "It forces you to confront A LOT of parts of yourself you didn't know were there.. especially in this season of being home way more than we're used to lol but I believe it is worth it, when you both commit to doing the inner work. A reminder to stand in gratitude, for the family we have created. flaws & all."

Read on for a look back at their romance.

Instagram / Chance the Rapper
Skate Date

"My wife took me on a surprise day date to the Rink...so nostalgic," the rapper wrote on Instagram on Feb. 21, 2020.

Instagram / Chance the Rapper
Mama and Baby

"Happy Anniversary to the woman that gave me everything. Its been a year since we hit city hall and made it official but you've had my heart forever. I love you eternally. Thank you, thank you, thank you," Chance wrote on Instagram on Dec. 27, 2019.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Family Day Out

The rapper appeared with his wife, eldest daughter Kensli and his mother, Lisa Bennett at the Lion King premiere in July 2019.

Chance the Rapper/Instagram
Three Peas In a Pod

"No matter what we are, we're always family," the rapper wrote alongside a candid photo.

Chance the Rapper/Instagram
Daddy & Me

Kensli clearly has her dad wrapped around her itty bitty finger.

Chance the Rapper/Instagram
Head Over Heels

It was love at first sight when Chance met "the prettiest girl I ever seen" at the age of nine, the musician once shared.

Chance the Rapper/Instagram

Movie Magic

Kensli surely had a marvelous time alongside her parents when meeting Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

Chance the Rapper/Instagram

Sweet Tribute

"Thank you Father, I know your grace so well through this woman," Chance captioned a photo of him and the entrepreneur.

Chance the Rapper/Instagram
Say Cheese!

In honor of Kristen's birthday, Chance shared a photo reel of his favorite moments with the then bride-to-be: "You are my oldest and best friend. You are responsible for everyone of the most wonderful things in my life. I'm forever grateful that God made me find you, and even more grateful that you made me find God. Forever and ever babe."

Chance the Rapper/Instagram
On the Shoulders of Giants

The rapper and his daughter are thick as thieves. 

Instagram
Making Things Official

She said yes! The Grammy winner proposed to his leading lady during a Fourth of July family gathering in 2018. 

Instagram
Like Father, Like Daughter

Little Kensli rocks her proud pops' signature "3" cap. 

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
Too Fly

Chance and Kirsten got glitzy for a night out during New York Fashion Week. 

