Chance the Rapper and Wife Kirsten Corley Break Up After 5 Years of Marriage

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley are going their separate ways.

After five years of marriage and more than a decade together, the pair announced they are divorcing.

"After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways," a joint statement shared on their social media accounts April 3 read. "We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the same time we spent together."

Chance and Kirsten, who share daughters Kensli, 8, and Marli, 4, noted, "God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you."

In 2015, the rapper shared he and his then-longtime girlfriend welcomed their first baby together, explaining he "learned to love better" after becoming a dad.

"I wanted make a grandiose and poetic statement with her weight and size and DOB to show how much this means to me," he captioned his social media post at the time, "but I think it'd be more appropriate and fatherly of me to just say thanks to those who helped us during this pregnancy."