Chance the Rapper and Wife Kirsten Corley Break Up After 5 Years of Marriage

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley are going their separate ways.
After five years of marriage and more than a decade together, the pair announced they are divorcing.
"After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways," a joint statement shared on their social media accounts April 3 read. "We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the same time we spent together."
Chance and Kirsten, who share daughters Kensli, 8, and Marli, 4, noted, "God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you."
In 2015, the rapper shared he and his then-longtime girlfriend welcomed their first baby together, explaining he "learned to love better" after becoming a dad.
"I wanted make a grandiose and poetic statement with her weight and size and DOB to show how much this means to me," he captioned his social media post at the time, "but I think it'd be more appropriate and fatherly of me to just say thanks to those who helped us during this pregnancy."
The Chicago native, who tied the knot with Kirsten in 2019 after nearly six years of dating, has also expressed the appreciation he's felt for his family.
"I've been waking up daily with a newfound gratitude and being very grateful that I'm married right now," Chance told People in 2020. "The fact that me, my daughters and my wife all live in one house together is a huge, huge blessing, so I've just been taking that in."
As for Kirsten, the entrepreneur has also shared rare glimpses into her life with the "No Problem" artist, with whom she first crossed paths when they were kids.
"I hope when you look at us, you don't see 'the perfect family,'" she captioned a November 2020 Instagram post. "I hope you see two imperfect human beings who are doing their best to cultivate a home rooted in Love & Grace. Marriage is difficult. It would be irresponsible to say otherwise, or give ya'll the impression that it's a walk in the park."
As she explained, "It forces you to confront A LOT of parts of yourself you didn't know were there.. especially in this season of being home way more than we're used to lol but I believe it is worth it, when you both commit to doing the inner work. A reminder to stand in gratitude, for the family we have created. flaws & all."
Read on for a look back at their romance.