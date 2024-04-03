Angie Harmon Shares Touching Message After Her Dog Is Killed by Deliveryman

Angie Harmon is being open with her grief.
One day after the Law & Order alum shared that an Instacart deliveryman "shot & killed" her dog Oliver over Easter weekend, she posted a spiritual message on social media.
"God is saying to you today," the post, reshared to Angie's Instagram Story on April 2, reads. "Don't give up. I am your strength. Despite everything you've dealt with since the beginning of this year, I'm pulling you through. I've never left you and I'm not going to let you down. Things will get better. Trust Me now."
The quote—originally shared to a Daily Bible Verses Instagram account—comes just one day after Harmon described her dog's death in detail on social media.
"He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog," Harmon wrote in an April 1 Instagram post, describing the deliveryman's actions. "Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn't being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed ‘self defense.' He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn."
And Harmon—who is mom to daughters Finley, 20, Avery, 18, and Emery, 15, with ex Jason Sehorn—continued: "He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, ‘yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did.' We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member."
The Rizzoli & Isles alum also shared another message directly for the deliveryman, along with a screenshot of their profile.
"To the man who took Ollie away from us: your actions are despicable and inexcusable," she wrote in an April 1 Instagram Story. "You've not only robbed us of a beloved member of our family but you've also traumatized us beyond measure. The fact that someone could commit such a heartless act is beyond comprehension to me and I'm devastated that I didn't get to say goodbye to him."
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in Charlotte, N.C., later confirmed to E! News that they responded to a call March 30.
"The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog," the authorities said in a statement. "Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack."
Instacart also shared a statement of their own.
"We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident," the grocery delivery service stated to People. "We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."
E! News has reached out to Instacart for additional comment but has yet to hear back.