Angie Harmon Shares Touching Message After Her Dog Is Killed by Deliveryman

Watch : Law & Order's Angie Harmon Says Delivery Driver “Shot & Killed” Her Dog

Angie Harmon is being open with her grief.

One day after the Law & Order alum shared that an Instacart deliveryman "shot & killed" her dog Oliver over Easter weekend, she posted a spiritual message on social media.

"God is saying to you today," the post, reshared to Angie's Instagram Story on April 2, reads. "Don't give up. I am your strength. Despite everything you've dealt with since the beginning of this year, I'm pulling you through. I've never left you and I'm not going to let you down. Things will get better. Trust Me now."

The quote—originally shared to a Daily Bible Verses Instagram account—comes just one day after Harmon described her dog's death in detail on social media.

"He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog," Harmon wrote in an April 1 Instagram post, describing the deliveryman's actions. "Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn't being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed ‘self defense.' He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn."