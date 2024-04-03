Why Savannah Chrisley Is Struggling to Catch Her Breath Amid Todd and Julie’s Prison Sentences

Over a year into Todd and Julie Chrisley’s prison sentence, Savannah Chrisley shared the responsibilities she’s had to take on: “It’s been really tough.”

Apr 03, 2024
LegalCelebrity FamiliesPodcastCeleb KidsCelebritiesTodd ChrisleySavannah ChrisleyPodcastsGrowing Up Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley is sharing her truth.

The Growing Up Chrisley star reflected on how she's stepped up since her parents, Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley, began their respective prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion more than a year ago.

"What's tough for me is how Mom and Dad have that feeling that life is just continuing to move on without them," Savannah explained on the April 2 episode of her podcast Unlocked. "In a way, I have that feeling with people in my life because it's like they just continue on living their lives."

Savannah—who gained custody of her brother Grayson, 17, and niece Chloe, 11, amid her parents' incarceration—emphasized that she wasn't trying to make the experience about herself but was pointing out how overwhelming it is at times.

"I'm still sitting here struggling to catch my breath," the Chrisley Knows Best alum admitted. "Whether it's financially with the kids, trying to parent, me in a relationship."

Savannah Chrisley Through the Years

"It feels like 'Alright, I can come up for air,' and then another blow hits," the 26-year-old, who began dating Robert Shiver last year, continued, noting that while others are moving forward, "I'm still in the same place."

As for why Savannah is now speaking out about how her new responsibilities have weighed on her, the reality star admitted that it was reading the letters her mom has sent to her from prison to her listeners that inspired it.

Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"'As much as I missed the kids, I was adamant that they not visit me on Christmas Day,'" Savannah read aloud. "'I do not want them to ever have that memory of sitting in a prison visitation room on Christmas. Savannah did a great job and they seemed to have a good day.'"

Savannah agreed and added, "It's been really tough."

Keep reading to see more of the Chrisleys' family moments.

