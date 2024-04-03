Why Savannah Chrisley Is Struggling to Catch Her Breath Amid Todd and Julie’s Prison Sentences

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Reads Prison Letters from Julie Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley is sharing her truth.

The Growing Up Chrisley star reflected on how she's stepped up since her parents, Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley, began their respective prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion more than a year ago.

"What's tough for me is how Mom and Dad have that feeling that life is just continuing to move on without them," Savannah explained on the April 2 episode of her podcast Unlocked. "In a way, I have that feeling with people in my life because it's like they just continue on living their lives."

Savannah—who gained custody of her brother Grayson, 17, and niece Chloe, 11, amid her parents' incarceration—emphasized that she wasn't trying to make the experience about herself but was pointing out how overwhelming it is at times.

"I'm still sitting here struggling to catch my breath," the Chrisley Knows Best alum admitted. "Whether it's financially with the kids, trying to parent, me in a relationship."