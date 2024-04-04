The Best White Sneakers That Go With Everything (And That Are Anything But Basic)

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We talk a lot about closet staples, but if there is one piece that everyone can agree is a must-have, it's a pair of white sneakers. Apart from the fact that it's acceptable to wear them with practically every outfit, from flowy dresses to denim and linen shorts, they're also super comfortable for wearing to work or running around town. So, what is the best white sneaker you might ask? Well, it seems that every year, a new white sneaker steps into center stage and becomes the unspoken "it" shoe that you suddenly see everyone wearing. First came the Nike Air Force 1, then there were the Adidas Stan Smith and Adidas Superstar, and while these will always be classics, sometimes you want something a little less basic, for lack of a better word. Lucky for you, it's my job to shop, and I've scoured the internet for the best white sneakers for women that go with everything and that are anything but basic.

The great thing about white sneakers is that they come in many different styles, so you're sure to find a pair that matches your aesthetic. Maybe you're looking for a sleek leather sneaker that feels a bit dressier like these from Steve Madden or a comfortable pair to wear when you know you're going to get your steps in. Perhaps you enjoy a vintage-inspired design like these from New Balance or a classic white sneaker with a pop of color like this pair from Veja.

The truth is, you really can't go wrong with any of these picks, which go with every outfit and are anything but basic. Keep reading to shop the best white sneakers, according to a shopping editor.