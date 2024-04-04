The Best White Sneakers That Go With Everything (And That Are Anything But Basic)

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We talk a lot about closet staples, but if there is one piece that everyone can agree is a must-have, it's a pair of white sneakers. Apart from the fact that it's acceptable to wear them with practically every outfit, from flowy dresses to denim and linen shorts, they're also super comfortable for wearing to work or running around town. So, what is the best white sneaker you might ask? Well, it seems that every year, a new white sneaker steps into center stage and becomes the unspoken "it" shoe that you suddenly see everyone wearing. First came the Nike Air Force 1, then there were the Adidas Stan Smith and Adidas Superstar, and while these will always be classics, sometimes you want something a little less basic, for lack of a better word. Lucky for you, it's my job to shop, and I've scoured the internet for the best white sneakers for women that go with everything and that are anything but basic.
The great thing about white sneakers is that they come in many different styles, so you're sure to find a pair that matches your aesthetic. Maybe you're looking for a sleek leather sneaker that feels a bit dressier like these from Steve Madden or a comfortable pair to wear when you know you're going to get your steps in. Perhaps you enjoy a vintage-inspired design like these from New Balance or a classic white sneaker with a pop of color like this pair from Veja.
The truth is, you really can't go wrong with any of these picks, which go with every outfit and are anything but basic. Keep reading to shop the best white sneakers, according to a shopping editor.
Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® Lift High Top Platform Sneaker
Since their debut on basketball courts many decades ago, Converse have always been cool. These classic high-tops got a trendy update with chunky platforms and pair perfectly with dresses and denim alike. Not to mention, they'll add some extra inches to your height.
Veja Campo Leather Sneakers
Veja is a brand well-loved by cool girls across the globe for their chic take on traditional white sneakers, and let's just say these leather low-top sneakers are worth the splurge. You can find them with metallic accents, pops of colors, and suede details.
Superga 2740 Mid Platform Sneaker
With their cotton canvas uppers and platform soles, these Supergas are the perfect summer shoe because they're as cute as they are comfy. The non-platform versions are just as cute if platforms aren't your thing.
Steve Madden Engage White Leather
Perfect for those who prefer their shoes sans logo, you can't go wrong with this pair from Steve Madden. They have a timeless silhouette that you'll be able to style everyday and for years to come.
Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Shoes
These sleek Reeboks with a vintage feel will easily become your go-to sneakers. They come in off-white shades, too, if that's more your thing. Plus, they're cushioned for added comfort.
Vans Classic Slip-On™ Core Classics
If you want a lace-free option, go for these classic slip-on Vans which will make a great addition to your shoe lineup. They feature canvas uppers for a casual vibe that pairs well with jean shorts or skirts.
Everlane The Day Sneaker
Leave it to Everlane to create the chicest sneakers we've ever seen. They have a low-top, tapered silhouette and are made from real leather with a glossy finish.
Adidas VL Court 3.0 Low Shoes
These white sneakers are a great alternative to Adidas' fan-favorite Superstar style. They've got the classic three stripe design the brand is known for with pebbled leather uppers and contrasting soles.
New Balance 550 Sneakers
If you really want to stand out, you can rock these from New Balance which boast a chunky, late 80s silhouette that is super trendy these days.