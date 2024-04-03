American Nightmare Subject Denise Huskins Tells All on Her Abduction

Watch : Alex Murdaugh & More: 2023's JAW-DROPPING True Crime Docs

Denise Huskins is opening up about her horrifying ordeal.

Nearly 10 years after the mysterious abduction involving her and now-husband Aaron Quinn led to accusations of a Gone Girl-inspired ruse, Denise—whose story was recently explored on the Netflix docuseries American Nightmare—recounted the terrifying night of March 23, 2015.

"I was dead asleep," she explained to Alex Cooper on an April 2 episode of Call Her Daddy. "I thought I was dreaming. I could hear a strange man's voice and it's like my subconscious was conflicted. It was almost as if it were saying, ‘Don't wake up, don't wake up.'"

That night, Denise and Aaron, then 29, had a long, emotional conversation about the status of their budding relationship at his home in Vallejo, Calif., before going to sleep. Then, at around 3 a.m., the couple awoke to bright, flashing white lights, a group of men in their room, and a "distinct, almost robotic" voice that demanded Denise restrain her boyfriend using zip ties.