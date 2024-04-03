Brittany Cartwright Addresses Rumor Her and Jax Taylor's Breakup Is a Publicity Stunt

Watch : Brittany Cartwright Reveals If Jax Taylor Cheated in First Interview Since Separating! (Exclusive)

Brittany Cartwright is pumping the breaks on a big rumor about her recent breakup from husband Jax Taylor.

In fact, the Vanderpump Rules alum recently shot down speculation that the couple's separation—which she announced in February after four years of marriage—was a publicity stunt to promote her and Jax's new Bravo series The Valley.

"It was so hurtful for me because I've felt like I've always shown my true character," Brittany—who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Jax—told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live Apr. 2. "I felt like, 'Why would anybody think that I would do that?' Especially with my son, you know? I would never put him through that for no reason, for a fake stunt. That doesn't make any sense."

The 35-year-old also elaborated on what caused her and Jax's final fight that made her reach her breaking point and decide to move out of their Los Angeles home.

"He woke up one morning and was mad that I went out with Kristen [Doute] the night before," Brittany shared, "and made up a story in his own head and started a fight over something that never happened."