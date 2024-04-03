Brittany Cartwright Addresses Rumor Her and Jax Taylor's Breakup Is a Publicity Stunt

Brittany Cartwright is pumping the breaks on a big rumor about her recent breakup from husband Jax Taylor.
In fact, the Vanderpump Rules alum recently shot down speculation that the couple's separation—which she announced in February after four years of marriage—was a publicity stunt to promote her and Jax's new Bravo series The Valley.
"It was so hurtful for me because I've felt like I've always shown my true character," Brittany—who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Jax—told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live Apr. 2. "I felt like, 'Why would anybody think that I would do that?' Especially with my son, you know? I would never put him through that for no reason, for a fake stunt. That doesn't make any sense."
The 35-year-old also elaborated on what caused her and Jax's final fight that made her reach her breaking point and decide to move out of their Los Angeles home.
"He woke up one morning and was mad that I went out with Kristen [Doute] the night before," Brittany shared, "and made up a story in his own head and started a fight over something that never happened."
But, unfortunately, the hostility in their household was nothing new.
As the Kentucky native explained, "It got to the point where we fought about everything. A cabinet would be open and I was mad that he didn't shut a cabinet. It was just a very toxic situation that I felt like I needed to remove myself from."
However, Brittany once again insisted that there was no cheating on Jax's part, despite their costars previously hinting at infidelity rumors.
But while Brittany doesn't know if a reconciliation is in their future, the estranged couple's main concern remains Cruz.
"Jax is a great father, I'll give him that," she added. "That's our main priority, no matter what."
